wtoc.com
Interview: Hannah Dasher
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Springfield Fall Festival is just days away. Sam Bauman sat down with the headliner and Effingham native Hannah Dasher to talk about her big return to her hometown.
wtoc.com
13th annual Savannah Comedy Revue Comic Battle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local, regional and national talent will compete to see who is the funniest in the Savannah Comedy Revue’s 13th Annual Comic Battle Saturday night in downtown Savannah. Tom Paris, of the Savannah Comedy Revue, joined WTOC on Morning Break along with Rabbi Robert Haas, who...
wtoc.com
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah moved to Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Savannah has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 12. Due to potential impacts from Nicole, the decision was made to move the parade from the originally scheduled time on Friday. The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. WTOC will...
wtoc.com
Interview: The Amazing Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday on The Amazing Race the seven remaining teams of season 34 make their way to the mat through Toulouse France. Richmond Hill resident and military serviceman, Marcus Craig and Airforce Captain and brother Michael Craig continue to show up each week with focus and dominance. They go into Wednesday’s leg in first place.
wtoc.com
7th annual Musical Toy Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Music changed Tommy Holland’s life and now he would like to share what it did for him with other young people. Holland will hold his 7th Annual Musical Toy Drive this holiday season to put instruments in the hands of kids who don’t have access to them.
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
wtoc.com
Military bands hold free concert ahead of performing in Veterans Day Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Military bands that travel across the country representing the United States are right here in Savannah today and will be performing in the Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday. Savannah State students are getting a sneak peek at the bands play and face off right now.
wtoc.com
Junior Achievement of Georgia holds Savannah Business Hall of Fame event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior Achievement of Georgia held its annual black-tie event tonight to honor two local professionals for their work giving back to our community. Gulfstream Aerospace Senior Vice President of the Administration and General Counsel Ira Berman and retired McDonald’s Owner and Operator Nina Gompels were both inducted in the JA Savannah Business Hall of Fame.
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is around the corner and if you aren’t interested in cooking this year, the Coastal Empire has plenty of alternative options to choose from. Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco joins WTOC on Morning Break with a few options for you to try....
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern honors thousands of veterans connected to university
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is recognizing students this week with military connections as part of Veterans Week. University leaders hope dozens of ribbons help call attention to the thousands of students with military backgrounds. They gathered to call attention to Veterans Week activities on all three campuses....
wtoc.com
Build a better lunge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Wednesday which means we’re getting up and moving with Custom Fit Savannah. They’re showing us how to do the perfect lunge ahead.
wtoc.com
Hudson’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years, Hudson’s Seafood on Hilton Head Island has held a large community Thanksgiving dinner for those unable to serve one themselves - and this year, the free day of fellowship returns in full. Andrew Carmines and Gloria Lacoe started...
wtoc.com
How to make a vegan smashburger
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is National Vegan Month - a good time to learn more about the healthy form of cooking and eating that does not include any animal products. So, Amanda Jones is going to make a burger. The owner of Swell Burgers and Fries vegan pop-up truck...
wtoc.com
End Zone: High school football playoffs begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Jones County at Ware County (Sat. 11/12; 5:30 p.m.) Ola at Coffee (Sat. 11/12; 7:30 p.m.) Jenkins at Warner Robins (Sat. 11/12; 7:00 p.m.) Statesboro at Dutchtown (Sat. 11/12; 6:00 p.m.) GHSA 4A.
WJCL
Rising country music star Hannah Dasher headed to Springfield for intimate show
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — Tickets available now for A Night with Hannah Dasher. In partnership with the Rotary Club of Effingham Sunrise, Carlson & Co is presenting a one-of-a-kind experience with the rising star in country music. Dasher will put on an intimate show at the Local on Laurel in...
wtoc.com
Humane Society for Greater Savannah says stolen dog found, returned to center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society of Greater Savannah said a dog taken from the facility has been returned. The organization posted to Facebook that a pup named Frida was stolen Tuesday night. On Thursday, a man saw Frida at White Bluff/Coffee Bluff Road and returned her to the adoption center.
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
wtoc.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
