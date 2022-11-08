Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Strong voter turnout seen across the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After months of political ads and pitches from the candidates themselves, it’s finally time for the voters to be heard. The midterm elections always bring voters to the polls, but with close, major races in Wisconsin the turnout was expected to be high. Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Swings Red in Statewide Races
Manitowoc County leaned to the right in every single race on the ballot yesterday. In the most highly publicized race, the battle for U.S. Senate, Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson earned just over 21,500 votes, compared to Mandela Barnes’ nearly 13,300. In the gubernatorial race, Tim Michels won in Manitowoc...
WBAY Green Bay
Old Glory Honor Flight returns to heroes' welcome
School districts promoted their plans so voters were well-informed going to the polls.
wtaq.com
Appleton Voters Light It Up For Pot Referendum
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – While the tight races for U.S. Senate and governor drew the most attention on Election Night, a result of an Appleton referendum is hard to ignore on Wednesday. The city’s advisory referendum on whether marijuana should be legalized for adults had overwhelming support. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers gets warm welcome at Oshkosh school after re-election
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers was back in Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday, less than two days after securing re-election. He defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by almost 90,000 votes. Four years ago, we covered Governor-elect Evers’ first visit to Northeast Wisconsin after he unseated Gov. Scott Walker. Evers spoke to business and community leaders at a New North Conference.
WBAY Green Bay
Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin attorney general race too close to call
Wisconsin's attorney general race was too close to call early Wednesday morning even though the Republican challenger conceded. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said around 1 a.m. that he didn't see a way to victory even though unofficial results showed that with 99% of the vote counted incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul held a narrow lead of less than a percentage point. Under Wisconsin law, a recount can only be ordered if the margin of defeat is less than a point.
seehafernews.com
Election Results 2022
Results as of 6:00 a.m. 40 of 40 Manitowoc County Units Reporting. Two Rivers Public School District, Referendum Question. Shall the Two Rivers Public School District, Manitowoc County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $38,700,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions, including classrooms and a gymnasium, and renovations at L. B. Clarke Middle School; district-wide safety, security and site improvements and building systems and technology upgrades; playground updates at the elementary and middle schools; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Green Bay’s obstructing elections clerk
Elections officials in the so-called “Wisconsin-5 cities” have for two years demanded “there’s nothing to see here” when faced with election integrity questions. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys just got caught blocking election observers from seeing what’s going on. Last week, Brown County...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Ron Johnson’s election headquarters
8:55 p.m. – First wave of results. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The first wave of votes are being counted and tallied as the crowd is beginning to fill the room at Republican incumbent Ron Johnson’s election headquarters. Early votes are leaning toward Johnson’s challenger, Democrat Mandela Barnes,...
WBAY Green Bay
Veterans embark on 60th Old Glory Honor Flight
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans from Wisconsin left Appleton International Airport Wednesday for the 60th Old Glory Honor Flight. The veterans are traveling to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials in their honor. The flight left the airport Wednesday morning and will return later this evening. The public is...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski students at bonfire explosion return to class
School districts promoted their plans so voters were well-informed going to the polls. Six more years for Senator Ron Johnson.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: America’s energy bill from the COVID-19 pandemic
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES comes from the brilliant research of an associate engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Warren Vaz figured out that America saw some big energy savings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factories were shut down. People weren’t driving to work. Trucks weren’t carrying as much merchandise to stores.
WBAY Green Bay
Ron Johnson votes in Oshkosh
Wisconsin voters in the midterm election. It's a busy day in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Voters approve 100′s of millions for area schools
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local school districts were winners on election night after funding referendums passed, one after another. Among the biggest were Green Bay, Appleton, Menasha and Pulaski. All were asking for millions of dollars for renovations and improvements and, in some cases, entire new schools to be built.
WBAY Green Bay
Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was quite a sight in Shawano on Thursday when a military Black Hawk helicopter touched down at the middle school. Students got an up-close view of it after it landed at Shawano Community Middle School as part of a special celebration featuring a high-ranking military member from our area ahead of Veterans Day.
Advance Titan
Oshkosh is torn over the decision to tear down a historic school
The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) Board of Education voted 6-0 to demolish Merrill Middle School during an Oct. 26 board meeting, despite efforts by the community to save the historical building. Originally constructed in 1901, the school will be torn down to provide green space for the new Vel...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 9, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
