CareerSource Capital Region hosting community job fair Wednesday

CareerSource Capital Region is hosting a job fair this week with a special focus on veterans in the community.

The job fair is called Florida Paychecks for Patriots and it will have over 25 different employers looking to fill 180 jobs.

Those jobs range from truck drivers, medical aides, social workers, laborers, engineers, administrators, and customer service reps.

Veteran Employment Representative Keith Gerena said this will help create a better life for both local veterans and community members.

The Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair is happening on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Tallahassee Community College Center For Workforce Development, located at 444 Appleyard Drive in Tallahassee.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., the job fair will only be open to veterans, active military, and eligible dependents.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., it will be open to everyone in the community.

The job fair is free but be sure to register here !

Gerena also said don't forget to bring a resume, dress to impress, and always bring a smile to the table.

