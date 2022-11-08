ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
World record $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing delayed due to technical issue

Des Moines, Iowa — Powerball announced Monday night that the world-record $1.9 billion drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.""Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," a statement said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional...
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?

While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
Woman Wins $300,000 in Delaware Lottery the Same Day She Picked Up $100,000 Prize from Previous Ticket

"When I scratched the $300,000 winning 'Serious Money' ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief," the woman told lottery officials Just call her Lady Luck! An anonymous Newark woman is swimming in cash after winning two six-figure prizes on two separate scratch-off tickets in just two weeks, according to the Delaware Lottery. The 70-year-old player first won $100,000 on a "$100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game" ticket she purchased at a Speedy gas station in her town, state lottery officials said in a press release last...
Powerball jackpot hits $1.9B, the biggest lottery prize ever

The Powerball jackpot has officially set another new world record. The jackpot is now estimated at $1.9 billion, with a cash option of $929.1 million, according to Powerball, ahead of the next drawing Monday. That means should someone win Monday's jackpot – it takes place at 10:59 p.m. ET –...
