NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
How to stay anonymous if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot prize
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, with the drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner, though, might not want their luck publicized, for fear of harassment from others and requests for money. Massachusetts isn’t one of the at least nine states...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid
The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
BBC
Powerball: Store owner who sold record US Powerball ticket gets $1m bonus
Joseph Chahayed says he loves selling lottery tickets - and he'll love it a little bit more after Tuesday's world record-setting US Powerball jackpot. The store owner has received a $1m (£880,000) bonus for selling the winning ticket in Altadena, California. The grandfather of 10 - who arrived in...
Here are the numbers for Saturday's record $1.6B Powerball drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.6 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
World record $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing delayed due to technical issue
Des Moines, Iowa — Powerball announced Monday night that the world-record $1.9 billion drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.""Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," a statement said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional...
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?
While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what won't change after you win the $1.6 billion in lottery
Iowa lottery winner Timothy Schultz reveals what won't change after a lottery win. You may have a hard time trusting people or still have a devastating health diagnosis, for example.
Woman Wins $300,000 in Delaware Lottery the Same Day She Picked Up $100,000 Prize from Previous Ticket
"When I scratched the $300,000 winning 'Serious Money' ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief," the woman told lottery officials Just call her Lady Luck! An anonymous Newark woman is swimming in cash after winning two six-figure prizes on two separate scratch-off tickets in just two weeks, according to the Delaware Lottery. The 70-year-old player first won $100,000 on a "$100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game" ticket she purchased at a Speedy gas station in her town, state lottery officials said in a press release last...
Minnesota Lottery says tech issue caused delay in $2 billion Powerball drawing
The Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that a technical issue with its two-tiered verification process was to blame for the unprecedented delay in this week's record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing. Someone who bought a ticket in Southern California had all of the winning numbers, becoming the Powerball's first jackpot winner...
AOL Corp
Powerball jackpot hits $1.9B, the biggest lottery prize ever
The Powerball jackpot has officially set another new world record. The jackpot is now estimated at $1.9 billion, with a cash option of $929.1 million, according to Powerball, ahead of the next drawing Monday. That means should someone win Monday's jackpot – it takes place at 10:59 p.m. ET –...
How the $2 billion Powerball jackpot winner should protect their newfound wealth
Winning the lottery is a dream to many. But if you were to possess a winning lottery ticket in reality, experts say there are a number of things you should do to protect yourself.
