Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
A Bad Winter Storm Stranded Metallica Fans In Las Cruces – Part 2
I recently wrote an article about the time Metallica fans got stuck in Las Cruces. My story was just the tip of the iceberg. Back in 1997, Metallica and Korn rocked the Pan Am Center on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. A great show as usual but this one came with a helluva winter storm that shut the El Paso, Las Cruces area ... and everywhere else within hundreds of miles ... down completely.
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
Local Breweries Are Not Really All That New To The El Paso Area
El Paso has a number of local breweries to brag about but they are not a "new" thing to Borderland beer fans. The last few years have seen quite a bit of activity in the beer brewing world but El Paso has had local breweries since the turn of the century.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces stories sought for film festival
“The public is encouraged … to show off what Las Cruces has to offer as a tourism hotspot,” the City of Las Cruces said in a news release, as the Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF) and Visit Las Cruces (VLC) issued a public call for entries for a “Visit Las Cruces Stories” video contest.
5 Upcoming Texas Hunting Dates for In-Season Game
Apr. 1 - June 30, 2023. *What most people don't know is that doves, or the signs of peace and the holy spirit, are actually delicious! It takes about 3 to 5 breasts to make a regular portion. Regular Season. Sept. 1 - Nov. 13, 2022. Dec. 17, 2022 -...
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso. In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere. Many people taking to […]
Festive El Paso Christmas Songs To Complete Your Holiday Playlist
I'm sure you have songs during the Christmas season that you put on repeat; songs that get you in the festive spirit. Then again you might have some that you can go without hearing ever again,. But how many songs talk about El Paso or are done by El Paso...
What You Can Expect at El Paso’s Newest 99 Cents Store
In case you missed it, Silva's Super Market closed down back in 2019 after 101 years in business. Now that a few years have passed, a new store has finally opened up in the former super market- the 99 Store is officially open for business!. The grand opening looked like...
KVIA
El Paso police: Thousands of pills of fentanyl found in car with man asleep at wheel, engine on
EL PASO, Texas -- A man asleep in the driver's seat of a car facing against traffic while holding a handgun was found in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills, according to El Paso police. Police arrested 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz after finding him Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. at the 100...
1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Only In El Paso – Boozy Piñatas For Kids Birthday Parties
If you don't already know, nothing is more fun at a kids birthday party than a good old fashioned Mexican pinata to bash around. There is an easy way to spot people shopping for a child's birthday party in El Paso. Just look for the shopping cart loaded with Bar-S weenies, buns, a cake and several 30-packs of Bud Light. The other tell-tale sign of an impending party is the pinata.
Family outraged after officer responsible for death of Amelia Baca is put back on duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family of Amilia Baca, a 75-year-old woman shot by Las Cruces Police officer Jared Cosper removed from LCPD after he was put back on duty. Family’s attorney Sam Bregman told KTSM the family is outraged that officer Cosper is back on the streets. “They are outraged that this person who […]
You Better Watch Out: Krampus Fest is Coming to El Paso
You better not pout and you better not cry because something more terrifying than Santa Claus is coming to town. I'm super excited to share with you that Kaleidoscope Art Market is hosting their 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art Show and Market on December 3. 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Best Things to do for Christmas in El Paso, Texas
El Paso may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of Christmas…. …but this Texan border town is actually a great place to spend the holidays!. Situated on the Rio Grande, El Paso enjoys more than 300 days of sunshine each year. The weather is...
KVIA
Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
The 4 Closest Casinos To West Texas? Have You Hit One Up?
Ready for a SLOTS road trip? Time to hit up a casino? And, if you are up for a full-fledged Casino, here are the four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK...
State Parks In and Around El Paso Drop Entrance Fees in Honor of Veterans Day
A sacred and historic rock-climbing site, and a popular hiking destination inside El Paso city limits are among the Texas state parks you can get into for free on Sunday, November 13. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced it will be waiving entrance fees at Hueco Tanks State Park...
The Many Amazing Concert Venues El Paso Has, Had And Will Have
I have seen so many great bands in El Paso and Las Cruces in so many great venues. Do you remember all these?. Here's a rundown of some of those venues, (past, present and future), along with some of the bands that have played them. Pretty much everyone has seen a show or two at the areas biggest venues.
KFOX 14
Police search for 3 women involved in 3 different beer runs across Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who were involved in three different beer runs across the Lower Valley, officials said. The first run happened on Oct. 13 at 5:35 p.m. at the 7-11 convenience store at 7400 Alameda. That same...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2