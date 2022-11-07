ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Bad Winter Storm Stranded Metallica Fans In Las Cruces – Part 2

I recently wrote an article about the time Metallica fans got stuck in Las Cruces. My story was just the tip of the iceberg. Back in 1997, Metallica and Korn rocked the Pan Am Center on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. A great show as usual but this one came with a helluva winter storm that shut the El Paso, Las Cruces area ... and everywhere else within hundreds of miles ... down completely.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces stories sought for film festival

“The public is encouraged … to show off what Las Cruces has to offer as a tourism hotspot,” the City of Las Cruces said in a news release, as the Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF) and Visit Las Cruces (VLC) issued a public call for entries for a “Visit Las Cruces Stories” video contest.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Only In El Paso – Boozy Piñatas For Kids Birthday Parties

If you don't already know, nothing is more fun at a kids birthday party than a good old fashioned Mexican pinata to bash around. There is an easy way to spot people shopping for a child's birthday party in El Paso. Just look for the shopping cart loaded with Bar-S weenies, buns, a cake and several 30-packs of Bud Light. The other tell-tale sign of an impending party is the pinata.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

You Better Watch Out: Krampus Fest is Coming to El Paso

You better not pout and you better not cry because something more terrifying than Santa Claus is coming to town. I'm super excited to share with you that Kaleidoscope Art Market is hosting their 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art Show and Market on December 3. 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art...
EL PASO, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Best Things to do for Christmas in El Paso, Texas

El Paso may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of Christmas…. …but this Texan border town is actually a great place to spend the holidays!. Situated on the Rio Grande, El Paso enjoys more than 300 days of sunshine each year. The weather is...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
