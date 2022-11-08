Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas’ issues 1 and 2 decided: where do they stand?
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — While much of the midterm election focus in Arkansas being on Issue 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana, here’s how Issues 1 and 2 panned out in the election results on November 8, 2022. Issue 1: Rejected. Arkansans voted to deny this issue...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
KATV
During final budget presentation, Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase
LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay, as the Republican prepares to leave office in January. Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days after...
KATV
'The math is clear:' Democratic candidate Jones concedes to Governor-elect Sanders
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor conceded the election Wednesday afternoon, more than 12 hours after the race was called. Chris Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, said in a statement that he congratulates Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on her history-making election as the first woman elected governor of Arkansas.
Tracking results for Arkansas Issue 4 on election night
ARKANSAS, USA — One of the biggest and most debated issues on this year's midterm ballot in Arkansas is Issue 4, which is the push to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If passed, it would legalize marijuana for recreational use for people 21 and over, allowing them to...
KHBS
Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 midterms are underway. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Timeline. 7:30 a.m. Nov. 8: Election Day voting begins. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8: Polls close. People currently in...
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
KATV
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates make final push ahead of historic election day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday, the state's three gubernatorial candidates made their final push to grab Arkansas' top position. This will be the first time in eight years that Arkansas voters will elect a new governor. Those candidates are Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democratic nominee Chris Jones,...
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: From Governor to VP in 2024?
Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history when she was elected the first female Governor in Arkansas history on November 8.
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
KATV
Governor-elect Sanders selects her executive director and staff of the transition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her selection for her executive director of the transition as well as the nine transition staff members. Sanders chose long-time Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass as her executive director. "Kevin Crass has been a trusted friend and accomplished attorney for...
A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives
There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
KATV
A quick look at the results of Pulaski County races
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The results for the local elections across Pulaski County are in. Here is a quick snapshot of the results of the other elections that happened Tuesday evening:. Incumbent Sheriff Eric Higgins, a Democrat, won over Republican Paul "Blue" Keller. Higgins was first elected in 2018....
Ballot concerns at the polls in Saline County regarding Issue 4
Though election day is Tuesday, lines were out the doors for those still trying to get their vote in early on Monday, but there is a concern after one of the ballot issues was seen taped to voting machines in Saline County.
menastar.com
How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
U.S. Senate and House of Representatives election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters took to the polls on November 8 to elect one Senator and three House of Representatives positions. You can view the results for the U.S. Congress below.
