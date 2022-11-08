ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
CONWAY, AR
myarklamiss.com

Arkansas’ issues 1 and 2 decided: where do they stand?

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — While much of the midterm election focus in Arkansas being on Issue 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana, here’s how Issues 1 and 2 panned out in the election results on November 8, 2022. Issue 1: Rejected. Arkansans voted to deny this issue...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

'The math is clear:' Democratic candidate Jones concedes to Governor-elect Sanders

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor conceded the election Wednesday afternoon, more than 12 hours after the race was called. Chris Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, said in a statement that he congratulates Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on her history-making election as the first woman elected governor of Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 midterms are underway. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Timeline. 7:30 a.m. Nov. 8: Election Day voting begins. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8: Polls close. People currently in...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WATN Local Memphis

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives

There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

A quick look at the results of Pulaski County races

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The results for the local elections across Pulaski County are in. Here is a quick snapshot of the results of the other elections that happened Tuesday evening:. Incumbent Sheriff Eric Higgins, a Democrat, won over Republican Paul "Blue" Keller. Higgins was first elected in 2018....
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
menastar.com

How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
ARKANSAS STATE

