Palm Beach County, FL

Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole

By Briana Nespral
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
In the western communities of Loxahatchee and The Acreage, crews are preparing for Subtropical Storm Nicole .

On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm-- flooding being the biggest concern.

Just a month ago, Ryan Venier had to deal with severe flooding at his animal sanctuary in The Acreage.

Jasmine Roby/WPTV
Ryan Venier explains how he deals with flooding at his animal sanctuary.

Venier told WPTV that the water stood at 3 feet tall with flood waters just inches from going inside his home, and animals swimming around.

"We had to let all the pigs out and just let them out to our driveway, because it was dry. We had llamas walking out the backyard, where it was dry," he said. "We had hogs in our pool deck, because it was the only dry place, and everyone else was either in our garage or our living room."

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Residents said this area is no stranger to flooding.

"Our yard, pretty much all around the perimeter of our house, was flooded," said Jackie Miele.

With a couple of weeks left in hurricane season, the timing of this storm is concerning to Miele.

“Our property just dried out but, because it was so saturated, it’s going to flood real easy this time, because down below is still wet," she said.

Jasmine Roby/WPTV
Jackie Miele expresses her flood concerns ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Venier is preparing to bring the animals inside again if necessary.

"If we see it start to pick up, we’re not going to chance it," he said.

The flooding concerns remain for both him and Miele.

"It’s not fun, especially so close to Thanksgiving, when we’re supposed to get everything prepared and decorated," she said.

