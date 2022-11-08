Read full article on original website
Related
Central Michigan Life
Whitmer Wins
DETROIT -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approached the podium in Motor City Casino's Sound Board Theater in a hot pink power suit at 1 a.m. Nov. 9 to accept her governance. She was welcomed with the crowd cheering as she hugged and high-fived advocates en route to make her speech. A gold button attached to her blazer gleamed over her heart, "Ban's Off Our Bodies," as she spoke to the audience.
Central Michigan Life
Election coverage: All Proposals pass in Michigan
DETROIT — The Motor City Casino Hotel Sound Board shined in all blue lights Tuesday, Nov. 8, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign party got together to cheer for its governor and proposals on the ballot. The majority of the crowd enthusiastically welcomed all three proposals to amend the...
Detroit News
Scholten defeats Gibbs in west Michigan U.S. House race
Grand Rapids — Democratic immigration attorney Hillary Scholten defeated Republican software engineer John Gibbs in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District in Tuesday's election, becoming the first Democrat to represent the Grand Rapids area since the 1970s. Scholten of Grand Rapids had 55% of the vote and Gibbs of Byron Center...
Central Michigan Life
Leaders of the band
When the sea of maroon and white-clad musicians sprint out onto Kramer/Deromedi Field and lets out a “Woo! Ah” cheer that rings throughout Kelly/Shorts Stadium, there is no doubt that the Central Michigan Marching Band is ready to go. However, this year is a little different for the...
Central Michigan Life
'It was the first time that I've ever really felt like an equal’: How CMU volleyball helped spread autism awareness
During its match on Oct. 23, Central Michigan volleyball played for more than a win, while aiming to create a sports-watching experience accessible to everyone. In their second matchup against Miami (Ohio), the Chippewas held an Autism Acceptance Match that included aspects to make it a more comfortable environment for people on the autism spectrum.
LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Polls in Michigan have closed and results are coming in
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Election Day in Michigan!. Crucial races in the midterm election include the race for governor, which remains tight between Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon. Voters will also decide on representatives at the state and Congressional level, as well as proposals...
Central Michigan Life
UPDATE: Whitmer clinches second term, voters bless ballot measures
DETROIT — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II will get a second term in office. The Associated Press called the hotly contested race for the incumbents around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday -- more than five hours after polls closed. As of noon Wednesday, Whitmer led Republican rival...
These Michigan House, Senate races could determine party control of the legislature
Control of the legislature is up for grabs this election. Democrats are hoping to take control of the Senate for the first time in decades as Republicans seek to keep their control over both Michigan chambers. And while ballots are still being cast – polls are not slated to close until 8 p.m. for most of Michigan – there are several races to watch as votes roll in which could serve as a good indicator to which party could control the legislature.
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
Michigan election 2022: Your last-minute guide to voting Tuesday, Nov. 8
Every Michigander knows, and hates, that feeling you get when you wake up and realize something is poised to happen and you forgot all about it. But don't let that stop you from voting Tuesday! If you follow a few simple steps, and act soon, there's still time to cast a ballot. ...
bridgemi.com
Seven races to watch on what could be a long Election Day in Michigan
LANSING — Michigan voters are headed to polling places Tuesday to cast ballots to the governor’s race, abortion rights, congressional matchups, control of the state Legislature and more. It’s a long — and consequential — ballot that will determine who leads Michigan for the next four years, who...
Michigan’s abortion referendum is leading in early results
Michigan’s pro-choice ballot initiative is receiving strong support from voters, according to early polling results. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 58% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the referendum, which supporters termed “Reproductive Freedom for All” but appeared on ballots as Proposal 3. The referendum seeks to amend Michigan’s constitution to guarantee access to abortions, sterilization, contraception and more.
wtvbam.com
Elections official: Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong, a state election official said Tuesday, as an estimated 2 million people were expected to vote by absentee ballot. Michigan Secretary of State chief of external affairs Jake Rollow told reporters Tuesday it appears voters were casting in-person...
Voters could ‘make history’ with abortion rights on the Michigan ballot
Voters in Michigan are voting on a ballot measure that, if passed, would protect abortion in the state. NBC News Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reports from Grosse Pointe.Nov. 8, 2022.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Republicans sweep Nebraska’s top races
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republicans claimed victory across Nebraska and much of Iowa on Tuesday as voters in both states joined millions across the nation to cast their ballots for the Midterm Election. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a swift victory on Tuesday, with the night’s earliest ballot counts clinching...
wglt.org
The heated campaign for Illinois governor ends today as voters cast midterm ballots
Illinois’ gubernatorial race draws to a close Tuesday, the shortest general election campaign in the last century. But it may have felt much longer to voters, who were presented with months of negative pitches from two candidates with radically different outlooks on the future of Illinois. The 19-week tangle...
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
newwaysministry.org
Jesuit Universities Host Drag Show, Celebrate Queer History, and More
With the academic year underway, today’s post features three LGBTQ+ stories from Catholic Jesuit higher education. Saint Louis University Drag Show Celebrated by Students. On October 11, National Coming Out Day, a university-sponsored drag show was hosted at Saint Louis University (SLU), Missiouri, according to the student newspaper The University News. The event was popular, attracting a large crowd.
Comments / 0