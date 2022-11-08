Read full article on original website
Caoimhin Kelleher On His League Cup Penalty Heroics: “It Was Bizarre Really”
The Carabao Cup comes back on Wednesday, and Liverpool are looking to retain their title. Their first match is against League One club Derby County at Anfield. In that trophy-winning run, the undisputed hero was Caoimhin Kelleher, who scored the winning penalty in the final. Jürgen Klopp has once again...
Alan Shearer Names The 26 Players He Thinks Should Be In England's World Cup Squad
Shearer believes that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson should go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 9
Let’s take a break from some non-Champions League, non-Premier League action. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it? So why not enjoy it?. Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest today. Before I became acquainted with English geography, I wondered why Nottingham Forest had a large tree in its crest....
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: Rotation, rotation, rotation and Omari Hutchinson!
Chelsea are going through a rough patch at the moment and the opposition isn’t getting any easier. There are only two more games to go before the World cup break and it would be great to leave things on a positive note. The question is how much rotation will come into play.
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
High-flying Newcastle United host Chelsea on Saturday in what will be the last game for both clubs before the six-week break for the World Cup begins. Newcastle have rattled off six wins in seven in the league, thanks in part to a rather favorable schedule, but they’ve tasted defeat just once all season so far, back in late August. Chelsea meanwhile have tasted defeat three times just in our last four games in all competitions.
Sunderland 'not in the market for stereotypical British-type players' with inflated price tags
Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland are scouring South America for talent in transfer update.
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
Scotland: Steve Clarke disappointed with Celtic not releasing players
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he is disappointed with Celtic's decision to not release players for next week's friendly in Turkey. Celtic play a friendly tournament in Australia during the World Cup break. Clarke has given 19-year-old Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay a first call-up in his 23-man squad, while...
Paul Winstanley resigns Brighton position ahead of expected Chelsea move — report
Paul Winstanley, who was a couple weeks ago to be joining Chelsea’s revamped recruiting department, has reportedly resigned his current position at Brighton & Hove Albion, who, in turn, have placed him on gardening leave — i.e. he must now face a mandatory cooling off period before taking a new job.
Romelu Lukaku named to Belgium squad for World Cup despite injuries
Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has played a grand total of 29 minutes in the last two months, and has just barely 250 minutes across five appearances to his name for the season, but he was one of the 26 players named to the Belgium national team squad earlier today for the 2022 World Cup.
Liverpool's Kelleher on Penalty Heroics and Importance of League Cup
On Wednesday, Caoimhín Kelleher set a new standard amongst Liverpool goalkeepers by winning his fourth penalty shootout. He did it in just his 18th senior appearance for the Reds. Afterwards, the 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international reflected on the win and the role he has played in Liverpool's successes...
Man City claim comfortable win over Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round
Manchester City have knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup third round in a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Etihad on Wednesday. City winger Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock on 52 minutes with a well-taken free-kick, and forward Julian Alvarez doubled City's lead shortly after when he converted a rebound from Mahrez's shot.
Bournemouth vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Bournemouth looks for its first Premier League win in six tries when it hosts Everton on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Cherries could get a boost from their midweek League Cup triumph over the same opponent in the same building after beating up the Toffees 4-1 on Tuesday.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea FC
3 Up - Stefan Ortega Moreno - Man City have the backup goalkeeper spot sorted. Ortega was rock solid in net against Chelsea. The German made several vital saves, including stopping 2 close-range 1-v-1 chances from youngster Lewis Hall. Stefan faced quality chances throughout the match and dispatched them all with calm confidence.
Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso
BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
