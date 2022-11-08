Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
Ex-Detroit Lions defensive back signed by Philadelphia Eagles
ALLEN PARK -- Andre Chachere, who spent the end of the 2018 season and 2019 training camp in Detroit, was signed from Philadelphia’s practice squad to its main roster. The defensive back has been with the Eagles for the past two seasons, appearing in 19 games and earning one start. Chachere has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. He’s logged all of his regular-season action in Philadelphia over the previous two seasons. He was a previously cornerback previously but is now listed as a safety.
Tony Dungy Pushes Back On Jim Irsay's Decision To Fire Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines for some strange decision-making lately. First, the Colts benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan two weeks ago in favor of sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Then, this week, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich will be replaced by former Colts ...
Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Owner Jim Irsay emphatically denies notion Colts are tanking
It sure looks like Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is trying to throw the towel in on this season. If he's not taking his team, he's certainly not actively trying to win any more games. Don't tell that to Irsay, though, because according to new reporting from The Athletic, "tanking"...
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
atozsports.com
Why one Eagles player has emerged as one of the best at his position
The Philadelphia Eagles are putting everyone on notice. Why? Well, being 8-0 helps, but the talent they are putting out on the field is a big part too. They have put out a great product, and people are buying it. People are buying into the Jalen Hurts MVP stock. People are buying into the A/.J. Brown top-five receiver stock.
Nick Sirianni hints at possible staff role for Frank Reich
Frank Reich will not be unemployed for very long, at least based on comments made by Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Thursday. Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts coach on Monday with the team sitting at 3-5-1. However, he is still regarded as one of the game’s sharper offensive minds. Sirianni made that clear in his answer when asked if he had considered adding Reich to his staff in Philadelphia.
Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts made the stunning decision on Monday to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after parting ways with Frank Reich. The decision, which was cooked up by owner Jim Irsay, has received some rather questionable reviews from those around the league, given Saturday’s lack of experience. Former Colts head coach Tony […] The post Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich
The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Firing Frank Reich, Hiring Jeff Saturday
Andrew Moore and Drake Wally give their honest reactions to the shocking Colts' news of the day as Frank Reich was fired and Jeff Saturday was hired as the interim head coach.
Parks Frazier to serve as Colts offensive play-caller
Following the hiring of Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, Parks Frazier will get a slight promotion to serve as the offensive play-caller for the Indianapolis Colts. Currently holding the role of pass game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach, Frazier will now be the one running the offense. His close ties to Frank Reich should make the transition a bit easier on the offensive players.
Colts owner Jim Irsay has vulgar response to tanking accusations
The Indianapolis Colts have made some major changes in recent weeks that are unlikely to lead to more wins, but owner Jim Irsay resents the narrative that the team is intentionally paving the way for failure. Many were surprised when the Colts benched veteran Matt Ryan in favor of inexperienced...
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller
The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1