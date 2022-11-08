ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 3

Timothy C. Lewis
3d ago

allow the teachers to teach instead of whitewashing it and using LIES to NOT allow what they went to school for to be EDUCATORS NOT LIERS

Reply
3
Related
WFXR

Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Election Day in Virginia and more state headlines

• U.S. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy spent Election Eve campaigning for Republicans in Virginia. First Lady Jill Biden also stumped for Democrats in Northern Virginia.—POLITICO. • A longshot lawsuit aiming to force Virginia to stop using ballot-counting machines and hand count every ballot was thrown out of court...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two-year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia's portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method …. A...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Red wave fizzles in Virginia

Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Rocket Lab Announces Launch Window for Inaugural Electron Mission from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it is scheduled to launch its first Electron mission from Virginia during a launch window opening December 7 EST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005960/en/ Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle arrives at Launch Complex 2 in preparation for a December 7 launch window. (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy