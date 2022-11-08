Read full article on original website
Timothy C. Lewis
3d ago
allow the teachers to teach instead of whitewashing it and using LIES to NOT allow what they went to school for to be EDUCATORS NOT LIERS
Reply
3
Related
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
WSET
Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
Cat controversy: A change to a Virginia bill has been proposed that would make declawing illegal
RICHMOND, Va. — A modification to Virginia state code was filed in the General Assembly on November 7 that, if passed, would ban a controversial practice involving cats. According to the Humane Society of the United States, declawing is a procedure that amputates the last bone of each toe in a cat.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Former NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler Announces Candidacy for Virginia’s 17th Senate District
EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District. “I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but...
royalexaminer.com
Election Day in Virginia and more state headlines
• U.S. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy spent Election Eve campaigning for Republicans in Virginia. First Lady Jill Biden also stumped for Democrats in Northern Virginia.—POLITICO. • A longshot lawsuit aiming to force Virginia to stop using ballot-counting machines and hand count every ballot was thrown out of court...
wfxrtv.com
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two-year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia's portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method …. A...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
wfxrtv.com
Spanberger reelected, beats Vega in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) – Democrat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated her Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, to hold on to her seat and continue serving Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. Although it was close to 10:45 p.m. before the Associated Press called the race for Spanberger, she took...
Rep. Spanberger wins reelection in Virginia
Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
WSET
Do I need to bring my voter registration to the polls to vote in Virginia?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Election Day when voters are preparing to go to the polls, a few questions often pop up: What do I have to bring with me? Do I need to bring my voter registration? Do I have to bring an ID?. Here's a quick checklist...
Tracking Nicole's impact for Virginia
The remnant of Nicole will bring rain and possible severe weather to Virginia on Friday. The first batch of rain has already moved in as of 2 am.
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
Rep. Wittman wins reelection in Virginia
Wittman has represented the 1st District since 2008, winning by at least 10 points in every election under the old maps.
Rocket Lab Announces Launch Window for Inaugural Electron Mission from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it is scheduled to launch its first Electron mission from Virginia during a launch window opening December 7 EST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005960/en/ Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle arrives at Launch Complex 2 in preparation for a December 7 launch window. (Photo: Business Wire)
LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022
As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia's 11 congressional districts -- the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021.
Declawing cats could be illegal under new Virginia legislation
A new bill filed in the Virginia General Assembly would the practice of declawing cats across the commonwealth, a policy endorsed by animal rights activists.
Virginia man sentenced after massive conspiracy ring stole $500,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits
Altogether, the group managed to steal at least $499,000 in falsely paid claims. Multiple members involved were incarcerated prisoners.
Virginia Election Results: U.S. House of Representatives
WRIC ABC 8News is your Local Election Headquarters covering Virginia elections throughout the day. Bookmark this page and check back after 7 p.m. when polls close to see real-time election results for Virginia’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
🗳️Election 2022: Updated Virginia Midterm Election Results
Get the latest Virginia Midterm Election Results in Election 2022. Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this story.
Comments / 3