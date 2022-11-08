ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KTLA

Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens

A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead

A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Violent Head-On Traffic Collision

Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least one person was killed overnight in a violent two-vehicle crash in the Canyon Country neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of Santa Clarita. The head-on crash between two SUVs occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, on a dark stretch...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Motorcyclist killed on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Thursday morning. CHP officials said the crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. near the Seal Beach Boulevard exit on the northbound side of the freeway. When first...
SEAL BEACH, CA

