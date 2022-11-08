Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
LA County sheriff's deputy charged in 'unlawful shooting' of man in East LA
LOS ANGELES - A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens
A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead
A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting man who was already on the ground
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy faces charges for allegedly continuing to shoot a man who was already on the ground after being shot by fellow deputies last year, officials announced Thursday. Deputy Remin Pineda faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under color of authority in the fatal shooting […]
foxla.com
Hollywood Hills suspect found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice
LOS ANGELES - Officials said a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve an...
One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information.
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion that left would-be robber dead, resident wounded
Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside. The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say Gregory Harris, 26, […]
foxla.com
Man seen stealing work truck on live TV was felon on parole for similar crimes
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The man behind the madness that included multiple alleged car break-ins, a carjacking caught on live TV and a lengthy police chase stretching across parts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties has been identified Thursday. It all started from a traffic stop in Fullerton Wednesday...
1 Killed in Violent Head-On Traffic Collision
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least one person was killed overnight in a violent two-vehicle crash in the Canyon Country neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of Santa Clarita. The head-on crash between two SUVs occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, on a dark stretch...
foxla.com
Riverside police looking for group of suspects involved in series of residential burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Detectives with the Riverside Police Department are looking for a number of suspects involved in a series of residential burglaries. The group is believed to be part of a South American theft group. Investigators say since January, the group has burglarized homes in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden...
foxla.com
Police Chase: Suspected stolen U-Haul truck leading LAPD on pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A police chase is underway involving a suspected stolen U-Haul truck. SkyFOX is over the chase scene as the vehicle is leading the Los Angeles Police Department on the pursuit. Officials did not say where the pickup truck was stolen from. This is a developing story. Stay...
foxla.com
'GTA' police chase suspect steals pickup truck on live TV in LA County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase suspect went on a dangerous 2-county crime spree, including breaking into multiple vehicles, backing into a cop car and breaking into someone's house – all to avoid getting in handcuffs. The suspect, initially wanted by police in Fullerton, led officers on a...
foxla.com
Suspect wanted for allegedly recording up woman's skirt in Santa Ana: PD
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man accused of recording up a woman's skirt at a store in Santa Ana, according to police. It happened on Aug. 16 around 6:42 p.m., police said. The victim was at a local arts and crafts supply store when she felt...
foxla.com
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
2 La Puente brothers, both landscapers in their 70s, killed in Beverlywood crosswalk crash
The owner of a donut shop located near the crash site said the brothers were at the shop having breakfast shortly before crash.
Man Arrested in Mexico in Fatal Shooting in North Hollywood
A man was arrested in Mexico and was in custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood.
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Thursday morning. CHP officials said the crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. near the Seal Beach Boulevard exit on the northbound side of the freeway. When first...
LA County DA investigating video of Sheriff Villanueva asking deputies for campaign donations
The Los Angeles County District Attorney is looking into whether Sheriff Alex Villanueva broke campaign finance laws by asking deputies for donations during his reelection bid.
Pursuit Ends at Gas Station with Crashes, Gunfire
Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect led authorities on a chase Wednesday evening involving a change of vehicles that ended dramatically at a gas station with… Read more "Pursuit Ends at Gas Station with Crashes, Gunfire"
Authorities search for critically missing man who disappeared in Orange County
Authorities are searching for a missing man who disappeared after finishing work in Irvine on Nov. 4. Jonathan Cunha, 21, was last seen by family members on the night of Nov. 4. He left for work on the morning of Nov. 5, heading to work in Irvine, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Cunha […]
Comments / 1