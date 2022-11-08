ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019. Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.
Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer

Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the wreath after competing in an essay contest. Scottsboro Boys Museum reopens after extensive renovation.
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody

Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the wreath after competing in an essay contest.
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart

Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Updated: 19 hours ago. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the...
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
Oral arguments for William Darby appeal to be held in Homewood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”When a imminent force is in front of you, you have the right to defend yourself or another person, and that’s exactly what Ben did. The truth is slowly coming out and this will get overturned.”. That’s Keelin Darby, the wife of former Huntsville...
Most of forest fire in Marshall Co. contained

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - More than 60 percent of the forest fire in Marshall County has been contained as of Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning the fire in Marshall County nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama...
Scottsboro Boys Museum reopens after extensive renovation

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Boys Museum officially reopened on Wednesday after being closed since early 2020. The museum closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed due to remodeling and the death of its executive director, Shelia Washington. The Scottsboro Boys Museum highlights the story...
Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
Scottsboro City Schools turn to virtual learning amid illness spread

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the spread of illness Scottsboro City Schools has announced that the schools in the district will be turning to eLearning this week. The schools will be turning to virtual learning Wednesday, Nov. 9, students were already scheduled for eLearning on Thursday, Nov. 10. The schools will be closed for Veteran’s Day on Friday.
‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do something great?. That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the question that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”. Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia...
Water outage planned for Dug Hill Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department announced that it will be making system improvements to the water system and as a result, water will be shut off in an area. The water outage will impact customers on Dug Hill Rd. from the intersection at Mills Circle to...
How The Moon Bakeshop became a Huntsville staple

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a place to grab a cup of coffee and something to snack on, there are plenty of options around Huntsville. But, there’s only one cozy, quaint spot known as The Moon Bakeshop. The bakery opened in 2019 with...
Huntsville Transit wants feedback at community outreach meetings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have an opinion about public transportation in Huntsville, you might want to attend one of the meetings next week to share your thoughts. City officials are working towards an updated transit improvement plan for Huntsville and they would like to hear from residents. There are four meetings scheduled between Nov. 15-16 for residents to attend.
