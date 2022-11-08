Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
State Auditor Rob Sand declares victory after recounts in two counties
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate watches the recount of ballots at the Warren County Courthouse in Indianola Nov. 10, 2022, after machine errors prevented the county from reporting five precincts' results on Election Night. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State Auditor Rob Sand declared victory Thursday after recounts...
Corydon Times-Republican
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth) State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. (Photo by Johner Images/Getty) The state of Iowa is is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office...
Corydon Times-Republican
Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska
NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.
Corydon Times-Republican
Northwest Iowa legislative races see some form of competition
Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City area were essentially over before they even began, the same wasn't quite true for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
Corydon Times-Republican
Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race
Poll workers were busy with a steady stream of voters Tuesday at First Church of the Open Bible in Des Moines. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race.
Corydon Times-Republican
Rep. Randy Feenstra has no trouble winning second term in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District
HULL, Iowa — Tuesday night in Iowa was a clean sweep for Republicans in the state's four Congressional districts but none of them had as stress-free of a night as incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra. Feenstra, a first-termer from Hull, finished more than 102,000 votes ahead of Nevada, Iowa Democrat...
Corydon Times-Republican
Reynolds: ‘Now we are ready for the next challenge’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, speaks during a debate Oct. 17, 2022, on Iowa PBS. (Pool photo courtesy of Iowa PBS) The Associated Press called Iowa’s gubernatorial contest for incumbent Kim Reynolds just minutes after the polls closed Tuesday night. Fending off a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Cisneros defeats Servadio Elias
MUSCATINE — Iowa House District 96 hopeful Michelle Servadio Elias, D, commented Wednesday morning after learning that she had lost the race to challenger Mark Cisneros, R, that he remembers to serve at the people of the district and not just vote along party lines. According to the unofficial...
Corydon Times-Republican
Reynolds remains Iowa’s governor
(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds is anticipated to win reelection against businesswoman Deidre DeJear, according to unofficial results. Reynolds declared victory shortly after 10 p.m. This will be Reynolds’ second full term in office. She first took the office on May 24, 2017, following former Republican Gov....
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa’s 3rd District race remains too close to call as Zach Nunn declares victory
(Photo courtesy of Iowa Legislature, Axne's office and U.S. Capitol Police) Republican challenger Zach Nunn declared victory in his race against U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in Iowa 3rd Congressional District race, though the race remained too close to call. “This race changes the course of America,” Nunn said in a...
Corydon Times-Republican
Republicans oust Democrats for Woodbury County state legislature seats
SIOUX CITY -- Republicans ousted Democrats to represent Woodbury County for Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2. Voters on Tuesday elected two Republicans for their first terms in the Iowa legislature. Unofficial results show Rocky De Witt was elected for Iowa Senate with 55 percent of the...
Corydon Times-Republican
Pillen takes lead in Nebraska governor's race as Republican votes roll in
Jim Pillen of Columbus appeared on his way to being elected Nebraska’s 41st governor Tuesday, preserving the Republican Party’s two-decade-plus hold on the state’s top office. Pillen, owner of a large hog operation in northeast Nebraska and a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Nunn takes Iowa's 3rd Congressional District still up for grabs, leans toward Nunn
(The Center Square) – With 20 of 21 counties and a margin of less than 700 votes as of 10:05 p.m., New York Times’ best estimate is that Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, will win his race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat against incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA-3.
Corydon Times-Republican
Republican agenda likely to see smoother sailing with GOP gains in Legislature
The Iowa Statehouse. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican leadership may have an easier path forward with appointments and legislation in the upcoming session as Republicans take a supermajority in the state Senate and add to their majority in the state House. In the Iowa...
Corydon Times-Republican
Black, Farnan secure Missouri legislative seats
(Undated) -- Two victorious candidates are preparing for new jobs in the Missouri Legislature. Unofficial results show Republican Rusty Black defeated Democrat Michael Baumli in the Missouri Senate's 12th District in Tuesday's general elections. A Chillicothe resident, Black received almost 81% of the vote to Baumli's 19%. No stranger to Jefferson City, Black current serves as state representative in MIssouri's 7th House District. Black saluted his supporters in an interview on "Election Night in KMAland."
Corydon Times-Republican
Unofficial Election Results for 2022 General Election in Monore County
Write In – 6 (0.21%) Zach Nunn (REP) – 2,106 (72.5%) Cindy Axne (DEM) – 794 (27.33%) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (REP) – 2.256 (76.4%) Diedre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (DEM) – 635 (21.41%) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (LIB) – 64 (2.16%)...
Corydon Times-Republican
