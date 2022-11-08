Read full article on original website
Related
Albany man receives sentence for fatal Lincoln Park beating
Lewis who pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen in 2021 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
Police arrest six more during gun shop investigation
After naming five in the Calamity Jane Firearm burglary, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has announced six more who were allegedly involved in the burglary. An extensive investigation has been ongoing since October 21 when the burglary occurred.
Man charged with stealing from Oneonta Walmart
According to police, a Yonkers man was charged with Petit Larceny after allegedly stealing from the Walmart in Oneonta.
Police arrest man after gun and drug investigation
Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Kalief Jackson, 31 of Troy on November 10. Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Jackson after a firearm and narcotics-related investigation.
Schenectady man found guilty of drug trafficking
A Schenectady man will spend at least five years behind bars after a federal court jury found him guilty of several drug trafficking crimes.
East Durham trucker killed in Queens crash
A Greene County trucker was struck and killed near his parked tractor-trailer on Grand Avenue in Maspeth early Wednesday morning.
Search warrant yields illegal firearms and narcotics
Two individuals were arrested after a search warrant yielded illegal handguns, counterfeit financial documents, and narcotics.
New Jersey man accused in Schenectady double kidnapping
A New Jersey man was brought back to Schenectady County on Tuesday, where he will soon face trial in the kidnapping of two children back in January.
WNYT
HVCC stabbing case moves to Rensselaer County Court
The case against Zymiere Walton, 20, is moving from Troy City Court to Rensselaer County Court. Investigators say the stabbing was part of a domestic fight. Walton was previously arraigned in Troy City Court to face charges that include attempted murder. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says Walton...
Man kidnapped children from NY home after meeting victim online: police
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly kidnapped two children from a home in New York for the purpose of sexual exploitation after meeting one of the victims online, according to police. The 19-year-old suspect is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to New York State Police. He’s been arrested and charged with two counts […]
Police investigating fatal crash in Johnsburg
Police say the car went off the road and struck several trees before overturning.
Queensbury Store Robbed! Can You Identify This Mask Wearing Suspect?
Have you ever seen that movie where a criminal decides to put on a mask and rob the local gas station for some quick money? Sure you have, that scene is played out in a number of different movies that hit the silver screen over the years. In the early morning hours of November 9th, that scene came to life in Queensbury, New York.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief
BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
Driver dead after 2-car crash in Oneida County, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A driver died Wednesday after two vehicles crashed in the town of Verona, deputies said. Deputies were called to Route 31 near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for the crash, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said in a news release Wednesday night. A driver of one...
Police investigate fatal crash in Clinton
New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Tuesday around 6:05 p.m.
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
WKTV
Man dies after falling off bicycle in Oneonta park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man died after falling off his bicycle in Oneonta’s Huntington Park Thursday morning, according to Oneonta police. The police and fire departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle on a sidewalk in the park just before 7 a.m. The...
Police seek help to ID credit card theft suspects
New York State Police are seeking assistance identifying individuals connected to credit card thefts in January.
