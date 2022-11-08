ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
ClutchPoints

‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement

LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
ClutchPoints

The stark contrast for Kevin Durant, Nets when Kyrie Irving sits out

Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver. In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

