A New Visitor Center is Now Open in Old Town Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – Eureka’s new Visitor Center had its grand opening Saturday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The facility, which is located in the Old Town, is a place where tourists and locals alike can explore the city.

We talked to Sarah West, the City’s Economic Development Coordinator about the new center.

“It’s an opportunity to share with both the community and outside visitors what there is to do and see in Eureka,” said West.

The facility aims to help visitors and the community navigate the city.

“We have a concierge staff person who is on duty from 10 to 5 every day of the week right now to be able to answer questions and get personalized experiences about what’s happening in the city of Eureka and what there is to do,” said West.

Not only is it a Visitor Center, but it’s also a hub for local businesses. The city’s economic development team and Eureka Main Street’s offices are located in the same building.

“We host events and are able to connect with our local businesses and be a city outpost in Old Town for local folks to come to connect and do city business,” said West.

The multi-use space has neat attractions inside including a penny press and a display by the Film Commission.

“We really see it as an outpost for the city and like a community hub, ” said West. “We’re just excited for this next chapter and being able to show off Eureka.”

