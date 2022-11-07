ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

A New Visitor Center is Now Open in Old Town Eureka

By Rachel Marty
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 3 days ago

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – Eureka’s new Visitor Center had its grand opening Saturday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The facility, which is located in the Old Town, is a place where tourists and locals alike can explore the city.

We talked to Sarah West, the City’s Economic Development Coordinator about the new center.

“It’s an opportunity to share with both the community and outside visitors what there is to do and see in Eureka,” said West.

The facility aims to help visitors and the community navigate the city.

“We have a concierge staff person who is on duty from 10 to 5 every day of the week right now to be able to answer questions and get personalized experiences about what’s happening in the city of Eureka and what there is to do,” said West.

Not only is it a Visitor Center, but it’s also a hub for local businesses. The city’s economic development team and Eureka Main Street’s offices are located in the same building.

“We host events and are able to connect with our local businesses and be a city outpost in Old Town for local folks to come to connect and do city business,” said West.

The multi-use space has neat attractions inside including a penny press and a display by the Film Commission.

“We really see it as an outpost for the city and like a community hub, ” said West. “We’re just excited for this next chapter and being able to show off Eureka.”

The post A New Visitor Center is Now Open in Old Town Eureka appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Celebrate Zero-Waste Day at Recology this Saturday

SAMOA, Calif. (KIEM) – If you’ve ever wondered where your recycling goes after it leaves the bins… it goes to the Recology Center in Samoa. This Saturday is zero-waste day and the city, in collaboration with the recycling center, is inviting the community out for a day of learning and zero-waste activities. Linda Wise, the […] The post Celebrate Zero-Waste Day at Recology this Saturday appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
SAMOA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Fortuna Senior Center Holds Annual Veteran’s Day Event

This Veterans Day the Fortuna Senior Center is inviting the community over at the Veterans building in Fortuna for their annual “A Salute to Veterans” event. Former president of the Fortuna Senior Center, Carol Kinser, was excited to announce the news as the center was not able to hold this now 18 year traditional event […] The post Fortuna Senior Center Holds Annual Veteran’s Day Event appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted

MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen. About a week ago many […] The post Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Leslie Castellano

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Councilor Leslie Castellano, unopposed candidate for the Eureka City Council Election Ward 1. The post Interview with Leslie Castellano appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Renee Contreras De Loach

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined over zoom (due to covid-19 quarantine circumstances) by Renee Contreras De Loach, a candidate for Eureka City Council Ward 5. The post Interview with Renee Contreras De Loach appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Humboldt’s Annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show is Back with their 67th Event

EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – The Humboldt Gem and Mineral Society kicked off their 67th Annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show today with kids day. Geode cutting, ancient fossils, and handmade jewelry can be found at the visually stimulating show.  “If you go around and see the show, you’ll see the variety of minerals and specimens… […] The post Humboldt’s Annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show is Back with their 67th Event appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Kim Bergel

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Councilor Kim Bergel, unopposed candidate for the Eureka City Mayor. The post Interview with Kim Bergel appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Henry Wotherspoon

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Henry Wotherspoon, a candidate for the Fortuna City Council election. The post Interview with Henry Wotherspoon appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

NCIDC Da’Luk Youth Program Holds 1st Annual Film Showcase this Saturday

The Northern California Indian Development Council’s (NCIDC) Da’luk Youth Program, is presenting their first annual Native American film showcase.  Da’luk Youth Program coordinator, Vincent Feliz, is looking forward to the outcome tomorrow, as it will touch on what local tribal youth and elders are doing to help spread awareness; as well as finding ways to […] The post NCIDC Da’Luk Youth Program Holds 1st Annual Film Showcase this Saturday appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Help Firefighters and Other Emergency Services Find your Home

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM) –The Arcata Fire District has launched a rural address sign project. The signs will make it easier for emergency services and utility companies to find rural residences. These signs will help firefighters, PG & E, and even FedEx find your home.  President of the Arcata Volunteer Firefighters’ Association Roy Willis talked to […] The post Help Firefighters and Other Emergency Services Find your Home appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Raelina Krikston

EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Raelina Krikston. A candidate for the Arcata City Council election. The post Interview with Raelina Krikston appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Arcata’s New Community Ambassador Program

Arcata, calif. (KIEM)- Three weeks ago the city of Arcata launched a new program, introducing what they call Community Ambassadors. Lead Ambassador Fhyre Phoenix says, “We are a friend to everybody and an enemy to no one.” The project’s main goal is to connect and serve the community. We talked to Sergeant Luke Scown, who […] The post Arcata’s New Community Ambassador Program appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Kimberley White

EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Kimberley White. A candidate for the Arcata City Council election. The post Interview with Kimberley White appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Jeffrey Scott Sterling

EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Jeffrey Scott Sterling. A candidate for the Arcata City Council election. The post Interview with Jeffrey Scott Sterling appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Arlene Spiers

EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Arlene Spiers, candidate for the Fortuna City Council election. The post Interview with Arlene Spiers appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Arcata Fire District Reminds us of Winter Appliance Safety

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- Humboldt County is starting to cool down, meaning our heating appliances are seeing the light of day once again. We begin to turn up those thermostats and plug-in those heaters, but this should be done with caution. It is not uncommon for these appliances to cause fire incidents. We talked to the Arcata […] The post The Arcata Fire District Reminds us of Winter Appliance Safety appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Meredith Matthews

EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Councilor Meredith Matthews. An incumbent candidate for the Arcata City Council election. The post Interview with Meredith Matthews appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Dana Quillman

EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Dana Quillman, a candidate for the Arcata City Council election. The post Interview with Dana Quillman appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Not Your Everyday Haunted House: The Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors

Arcata, calif. (KIEM)- The Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors is back again this year for its annual fundraising event. This is a haunted house like no other. We got a chance to talk to Ken Beidleman, lead engineer at the Kinetic Sculpture Lab.  “It’s not chainsaws and zombies jumping out, going boo and running and chasing […] The post Not Your Everyday Haunted House: The Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Weott Residents Inconvenienced with Another Boil Water Notice

Weott, calif. (KIEM)- Residents in the community of Weott received another boil water notice last week. This comes after the first notice was issued just last August. Both residents and officials have become concerned with the water treatment plant in the small town. One resident called it “out of control”. The same Weott community resident, Matthew […] The post Weott Residents Inconvenienced with Another Boil Water Notice appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WEOTT, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
986
Followers
566
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy