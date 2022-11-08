ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Arena Invitational 2022 schedule revealed

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — The field for The Arena Sports Academy’s basketball invitational has been released as 14 high school games and one college game will be played over a three-day span at the Tyson Events Center.

The invitational, which runs from December 15th until December 17th, will have teams from Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin compete in Sioux City. The field includes three state champions as well as eight other teams that made it to the state tournament last season.

The field has plenty of local representation as well with a dozen Siouxland squads appearing in the invitational.

Below is the full schedule for our local teams:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15TH

Boys- West Lyon vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (6:00pm)

Boys- Vermillion vs. Boys Town (7:30pm)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16TH

Boys- Westwood vs. North Union (2:00pm)

Girls- Bishop Heelan vs. Thomas Jefferson (3:30pm)

Boys- South Sioux City vs. Omaha Skutt (5:00pm)

Girls- Western Christian vs. Westwood (6:30pm)

Boys- Western Christian vs. Minneapolis North (8:00pm)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17TH

Girls- Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Bellevue East (9:00am)

Boys- Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Lincoln Lutheran (10:30am)

Girls- Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Lincoln Lutheran (Noon)

Boys- Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Omaha Burke (3:30pm)

Boys- Sioux City East vs. Ankeny (5:00pm)

Boys- Dakota Valley vs. Minneapolis North (6:30pm)

