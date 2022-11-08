For many Baltimoreans, Democrat Wes Moore's historic victory in the governor's race on Tuesday couldn't come soon enough. It wasn't just that Moore lives in Baltimore - though that was a big plus. It also meant they were that much closer to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's departure from office and the end of an acrimonious eight years between the residents of Maryland's largest city and a leader many felt often worked against them.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO