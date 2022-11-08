Read full article on original website
Where does Dr. Oz - and his reputation - go from here?
PHILADELPHIA - No such thing as second acts? Mehmet Oz has pulled off several: After starting out as a cardiothoracic surgeon, he enjoyed success as a teacher, inventor, author, television celebrity, questionable-product pitchman - and, most recently, as the Donald Trump-backed victor in a Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.
As Arizona counts votes, Republicans seize on Election Day glitches
PHOENIX - Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, seized on technical glitches at dozens of polling locations in a key county to call Thursday for a special legislative session to overhaul the state's voting system, which she would have the power to do if elected. Lake has yet...
'Post Reports' podcast: Is Ron DeSantis the GOP's golden ticket?
"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. On a night when Republicans across the country did worse than many had...
After battles with Hogan, Baltimore welcomes fresh start with Moore
For many Baltimoreans, Democrat Wes Moore's historic victory in the governor's race on Tuesday couldn't come soon enough. It wasn't just that Moore lives in Baltimore - though that was a big plus. It also meant they were that much closer to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's departure from office and the end of an acrimonious eight years between the residents of Maryland's largest city and a leader many felt often worked against them.
Texas Democrats look to a future beyond Beto
DALLAS — On the first day of early voting in Texas in late October, the line to see Beto O’Rourke near a polling place in East Dallas snaked over wet grass in an occasionally torrential rain. O’Rourke, a political celebrity vying to become the first Democratic governor of...
