ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County man accused of raping women he met online

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlWDZ_0j2Jv85c00

A Lake Forest man has been charged in connection with a series of rapes and sexual assaults of women he met on a dating site, officials announced Monday.

Deep Ketan Vora, 30, was arrested by Tustin police at LAX on Sunday as he returned from India.

He faces two felony counts of rape by force, one felony count of false imprisonment affected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, one felony count of attempted kidnapping to commit rape, and three felony counts of sexual penetration by foreign object and force. He was also charged with one count each of forced oral copulation, assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and sexual battery.

Vora is accused of attacking three women he met on a dating site between September 2021 and September 2022, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

In at least one occasion, Vora allegedly took a victim to a pool and jacuzzi in a Tustin apartment complex where he does not live, authorities said.

In one of the incidents Vora allegedly pinned one woman down and raped her after she tried to leave an Irvine hotel room last September. The woman was able to escape, but Vora allegedly tried to pull her back into the room by her ankle, officials said.

In December 2021, Vora allegedly sexually assaulted another woman at two different locations before leaving her stranded at a restaurant.

Then this September, Vora is accused of sexually assaulting a third woman at the Tustin jacuzzi after arranging on the dating site to meet her.

Vora went by the name “Jay” on the undisclosed dating app.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information about Vora, or who may have been victimized by him, to contact Tustin police Detective Charles Carter at 714- 573-3249 or ccarter@tustinca.org.

Vora is being held in jail on $1 million bail and is set to appear in court on Dec. 2.

He faces more than 137 years in prison to life in prison if he is convicted on all counts.

“Sexual predators do not stop preying on victims until they are stopped,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “Thankfully, the Tustin Police Department helped put a stop to this predator and likely prevented other women from being sexually assaulted.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Riverside high school student saved from fentanyl overdose

A teenager’s life was saved after a suspected overdose from a fentanyl-laced pill thanks to the swift actions of school staff in Riverside. Riverside Police are sharing more details about a lifesaving rescue that occurred at Arlington High School on Oct. 20. School officials called authorities when a female student collapsed inside the main office […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

3 suspects arrested after security cameras capture burglary in process in Thousand Oaks

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are warning of a group of criminals believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in several communities, including Thousand Oaks and Riverside.   “It just kind of struck…I have three guys in my backyard,” burglary victim James Fitzpatrick told KTLA’s Rick Chambers.   Fitzpatrick described the moment […]
KTLA

Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting

The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
HEMET, CA
KTLA

Police standoff with pursuit suspect in Santa Monica

Roads were blocked in Santa Monica as a standoff between a pursuit suspect and dozens of police officers took over the streets on Thursday night. The suspect refused to surrender as dozens of police cars surrounded their vehicle while blocking roads on Ocean Avenue, just north of Colorado Avenue and the Santa Monica Pier entrance. […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens

A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy