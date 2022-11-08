San Diegans pack supplies for Ukrainians ahead of winter

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Ukrainians are gearing up for a deadly winter with frigid temperatures expected and much of the nation's infrastructure damaged. The local House of Ukraine is collecting winter supplies to ship overseas.

"The temperature drops way below zero and it stays," said Askold Haywas, a local volunteer who has family in Ukraine. He says winters are bleak — even unbearable at times.

“It won’t be over until March, April of next year," he said.

The House of Ukraine and its volunteers have packed hundreds of boxes filled with winter coats, blankets, mittens, socks, hand warmers, first aid and medication.

As Russia continues to bomb infrastructure affecting the electric grid, gas supply and water supply, Ukrainians fear the death toll will skyrocket in the coming months.

"Without heat in the buildings it’s going to be extremely difficult to maintain body heat and life," said Haywas.

Haywas says the biggest challenge they are facing right now is the cost of shipping.

“All of this costs money to send. And really right now we are in dire need of financial assistance," he said.

San Diegans can donate to help ship life-saving supplies by CLICKING HERE.

