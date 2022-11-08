Brooke Shields Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day In A Plunging White Blazer

Splash News

Brooke Shields is a legend. The stunning model and actress always looks effortless—and truly is goals when it comes to aging gracefully. And when we saw her plunging white blazer look on the red carpet, we were speechless! She’s truly aging in reverse.

Brooke is not one to constantly be on social media or gracing every red carpet, but when she does, we love seeing Brooke make an appearance because she always stuns. We still can’t get over when she modelled for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS.

She shared her excitement earlier this year on Instagram, saying: “I’m so honored and excited to be in @SKIMS first ever bra campaign. I can honestly say that these bras are something we can all feel confident and comfortable in.”

Brooke Shields attended the "Take Home A Nude" art auction in New York City last week, and can we just take a moment to admire her?! Brooke wowed on the red carpet for the event’s 30th annual auction at Chelsea Industrial last Tuesday and the supermodel looked incredible in a white plunging blazer with matching white wide leg trousers—simple, classic, and just the right bit of revealing. Celebs have been loving a plunging moment recently, like Dua Lipa and Julia Roberts to name a few.

Brooke accessorized her timeless ensemble with heels, a silver clutch, matching silver jewelry, and thick black framed glasses—so chic. When it came to glam, Brooke kept it effortless, with her auburn locks tousled in loose waves, and her makeup was glowing and radiant.