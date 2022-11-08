ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAAY-TV

Arrival of cold weather and its impact on already high flu cases

Coats, hats and gloves are back in style, as North Alabama experienced its first cold temperatures of the fall, with temperatures hitting 40°. Cold weather is a lot of times associated with a rise in illness, such as colds and the flu. The United States is currently struggling with...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are currently the states with the highest flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control. State health data suggests over 10 percent of Alabamians currently have flu-like illnesses, this is the most during early flu season that has been recorded since 2009.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

As holiday season approaches, Madison doctor worries about flu's spread

The flu season is here, and it is the worst one in more than a decade. Among all U.S. states, Alabama is one of three with the highest level of flu-like activity. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, four people have died due to flu-related illness, one of whom was a child. Their locations have not been released.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Two adults, one child dead from flu as virus surges through Alabama

The Alabama Department of Health reported two adults and one child have died of influenza-like illness this season as the virus continues to circulate throughout the state. In its weekly influenza report, ADPH stated that all districts in the state have seen significant influenza activity. Statewide, the rate of influenza-like illnesses climbed to 11.54% last week from 10.9% during the week of Oct. 24.
ALABAMA STATE
courierjournal.net

Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
ALABAMA STATE
WSMV

Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Ivey awards grant funding for new EV charging stations in 4 North Alabama cities

New electric-vehicle charging stations are being funded in four North Alabama cities, part of $2.45 million in grants awarded this week by Gov. Kay Ivey. In an announcement Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs — which administers the grants — said the funding will be used for new charging stations along highways in the state. Eighteen grants were awarded in all.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

LIST: Veterans Day events happening across North Alabama

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. There are many ways you can say 'thank you' to those who have served or are serving. Huntsville Veterans Day Parade: 11:00 a.m., Woodson Street. Tut Fann Veterans Home: 2:00 p.m., Commanding General of Space and Missile Defense will speak to veterans and their...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

