WAAY-TV
Arrival of cold weather and its impact on already high flu cases
Coats, hats and gloves are back in style, as North Alabama experienced its first cold temperatures of the fall, with temperatures hitting 40°. Cold weather is a lot of times associated with a rise in illness, such as colds and the flu. The United States is currently struggling with...
WAFF
Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are currently the states with the highest flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control. State health data suggests over 10 percent of Alabamians currently have flu-like illnesses, this is the most during early flu season that has been recorded since 2009.
WAAY-TV
As holiday season approaches, Madison doctor worries about flu's spread
The flu season is here, and it is the worst one in more than a decade. Among all U.S. states, Alabama is one of three with the highest level of flu-like activity. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, four people have died due to flu-related illness, one of whom was a child. Their locations have not been released.
Two adults, one child dead from flu as virus surges through Alabama
The Alabama Department of Health reported two adults and one child have died of influenza-like illness this season as the virus continues to circulate throughout the state. In its weekly influenza report, ADPH stated that all districts in the state have seen significant influenza activity. Statewide, the rate of influenza-like illnesses climbed to 11.54% last week from 10.9% during the week of Oct. 24.
courierjournal.net
Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
WAAY-TV
After deaths of 5 teenagers, teen driving safety becomes concern
Within a span of 24 hours, 5 teenagers in the North Alabama area were killed in car crashes. Two teenagers, both 18, were killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant in Marshall County. While three teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 16, were...
utv44.com
Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
Here comes the cold: Freeze warnings issued for part of Alabama
A blast of cold air was making its presence felt in Alabama on Saturday, and a cold night is ahead. High temperatures today (Saturday) will be very chilly compared with the past few days, with highs only reaching the 50s for a wide area:. Then the real cold sets in...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Lincoln County escaped inmates found; one dead possibly from hypothermia
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says Eric Short was captured in Morgan County. Michal Bowden was found deceased, possibly due to hypothermia, according to the sheriff's department. An autopsy is pending. ---- PREVIOUS:. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help in finding two inmates who fled...
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
WAAY-TV
'Pullin' for Partnership' fundraiser brings awareness to addiction resources in Madison County
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community held their second annual "Pullin' for Partnership" fundraiser. Twenty teams signed up to pull a 46,000 pound firetruck. The goal was to test their strength, while raising awareness for addiction resources in Madison County. "We're always trying to educate the community about what's happening," said...
WAAY-TV
Ivey awards grant funding for new EV charging stations in 4 North Alabama cities
New electric-vehicle charging stations are being funded in four North Alabama cities, part of $2.45 million in grants awarded this week by Gov. Kay Ivey. In an announcement Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs — which administers the grants — said the funding will be used for new charging stations along highways in the state. Eighteen grants were awarded in all.
WAAY-TV
LIST: Veterans Day events happening across North Alabama
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. There are many ways you can say 'thank you' to those who have served or are serving. Huntsville Veterans Day Parade: 11:00 a.m., Woodson Street. Tut Fann Veterans Home: 2:00 p.m., Commanding General of Space and Missile Defense will speak to veterans and their...
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
2 teens killed in overnight wreck in Grant, authorities confirm
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed the deaths of Michael Finley and Torrie Smith, both 18-year-olds from the area.
WAAY-TV
Lack of volunteers means fewer bells ringing for Salvation Army despite rising need for its programs
You will soon see those Salvation Army bell ringers out and about, raising money for people in need. But even though it's a year in which the need is bigger, you may not see as many bell ringers. "People say when they hear the red kettle, the bell ringing, they...
