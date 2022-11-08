ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man calls for help after massive tree falls in his backyard

DETROIT – A Detroit man calls on the community for help after a big tree crashes into his backyard. Due to strong winds, the tree fell into Tyrone Tyner’s backyard Saturday (Nov. 5). “It just dropped, like I thought it was a little plane,” said Tyner. “It shook...
DETROIT, MI
PLANetizen

Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway

A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
DETROIT, MI
awesomemitten.com

Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan

Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour

Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event

This story corrects an earlier version that misstated LaToya Simpson's last name. If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market. Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block

He’s been there two weeks now. Just one of those stray Detroit dogs that showed up here on the East side with no place else to go is what I figured. Not sure exactly what day.  Wait. Yeah I do know what day that was, ‘cause I remember thinking how it was funny the way […] The post Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

CoRUNna Road VS. CoRAHna Road in Flint – How Do You Say It?

Here is another pronunciation in Flint to ponder. A couple of weeks ago, a debate erupted in the office about the pronunciation of a particular road in Flint. After battling out the correct pronunciation of Hemphill Road (Hemp-hill vs. Hem-phill,) we took to the internet. Upon doing that, more pronunciation questions came to light.
FLINT, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Amazing Maker-Driven Holiday Fair

Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? Maybe the perfect shopping tradition for your family? When it comes to holiday shopping events in Metro Detroit, only one has become a tried and true tradition for those looking to support local artists and makers. Handmade Detroit established the Detroit Urban Craft Fair in 2005 and it remains the premiere maker-driven holiday market in the city 17 years later.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit City Council OKs police contract, $10K raises for officers

Detroit City Council on Wednesday approved a collective bargaining agreement that will immediately increase the starting salaries of its police officers by $10,000. The five-year contract between the city, the Detroit Police Officers Association and the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association has been described as a historic, landmark agreement by city, police and union officials who hope competitive salaries will help stem the tide of officers flocking to departments in suburbs offering higher pay. ...
DETROIT, MI
electrek.co

Tesla is building a ‘unique new R&D facility’ in Detroit’s backyard

Tesla is reportedly building a new “unique EV research, testing, repair, and maintenance facility” in Detroit’s backyard, but it sounds like it could simply be a collision center. According to a report in Crain’s Detroit Business journal, Tesla has just received approval from Southfield, a town in...
DETROIT, MI
