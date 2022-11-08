ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman jailed after alleged racist altercation with children

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is facing a felony charge after police said she was seen pushing a 9-year-old Black female and yelling racial slurs at a group of children in the parking lot of a Wichita Falls apartment complex.

Carol Ann Brummett, 47, of Wichita Falls, is charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony offense. She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, November 6, 2022, on bonds totaling $5,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Country Park Apartments in the 5200 block of Professional Drive on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a possible fight ensuing in the parking lot.

Call notes showed there was “yelling and screaming” in the background from the call, and a female subject was heard saying, “they punched me”. A female child was also heard crying.

When police arrived on the scene, a witness told them an individual, later identified as Brummett, began yelling at juveniles in the parking lot and calling them a racial slur.

The affidavit said during a confrontation involving Brummett and a group of children, she was seen pushing a 9-year-old Black female to the ground by her chest with force.

According to authorities, police spoke to the mother of the victim, who stated her daughter came home crying after the alleged incident, and that her daughter was pushed down and called the “N-word” in the parking lot.

The mother told police she wanted to press charges against Brummett.

Brummett posted her $5,000 bond and was released from jail on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Michael Mauldwin
2d ago

I was appalled to hear of this kind of behavior. Some people will never grow to maturity. The "racial slur" is used way to often by people - o many ethnicities. If is is a "slur" no one should use it. It is not a "reserved" word that some can use and others can't. It is a derogatory term that should not be used at all.

