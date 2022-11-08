Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For working mother Lauren Fernandez, dropping everything and changing career paths remained a pipe dream. “I have two kids, so I’m a working mom and my husband is working; and I couldn’t just afford to stop working and go back to school,” Fernandez said. “Kids take money, school takes money, life takes money.”
Sea Coast Echo
Reeves announces more than $8M in RESTORE funding for Hancock County projects
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for the Gulf Coast, including more than $8 million for three separate Hancock County projects. . “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” Reeves said...
WLOX
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
GULF HILLS, Miss. (WLOX) - Contractors working off of Walker Road in Jackson County are causing some residents to be concerned. Folks living off of the road say that contractors are burning debris far too close to homes. Thick plumes of smoke rise just a short distance from the neighborhood, catching the attention of not only residents, but also state and county officials.
WLOX
A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity
Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's...
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
WLOX
CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans.
bslshoofly.com
Condo Development Brings Excitement to Waveland
The City of Waveland may be embarking on the comeback of its beachfront commercial district, thanks to a proposed mixed-use development. A proposed condominium development planned for the corner of Coleman Avenue and North Beach Boulevard in Waveland has excitement building among officials and the public alike. The development plans come before the city’s Planning and Zoning commission on Monday, November 14, includes nine condominium units, a raised swimming pool, and an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar.
WDSU
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-10 near Louisiana/Mississippi State line
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Drivers traveling from Mississippi to Louisiana should expect heavy delays after a major accident on I-10 near the Louisiana state line. According to a spokesman with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:45 a.m. in Hancock County. The driver escaped without injury.
Mobile braces for ‘misery’ and awaits ‘mother of all roundabouts’ as McGregor Avenue projects approach
Khanh Nguyen is spending a good portion of her day on a renovation project inside a home she and her husband, Dan, recently bought at the corner of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue in west Mobile. But Nguyen admits she knew little about the major reconstruction project that will be...
WLOX
New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
WLOX
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Veterans Day early with a visit to Keesler Air Force Base
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To celebrate WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, we’ve been hitting the road and showcasing some of the communities the Coast has to offer. As Veterans Day approaches, what better place to visit than the Keesler Air Force Base? With everything from graduation, to hunting hurricanes and space weather, our broadcast team is joined by men and women of the armed forces to help show what makes KAFB -- and everyone there -- so special.
Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
WLOX
Eric Jeansonne takes a trip to Keesler's Weather School
A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. Emile Ladnier Monument, Pershing Square honor military veterans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. At the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, there are all kinds of events and activities. Outside the...
WLOX
Celebrating WLOX's 60th Anniversary with Leon Long
The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years and is looking to fill several positions including in the departments of welding and machinists. |. Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program...
WLOX
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
Louisiana-based Bollinger acquires Mississippi yards
LOCKPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, a major defense contractor, has agreed to purchase four Mississippi shipyards from subsidiaries of Singapore-based Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., the companies announced Monday. The $15 million purchase of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore involves 2 shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north […]
WDSU
Pilot crashes in woods near Slidell Municipal Airport over the weekend
SLIDELL, La. — A plane crash that happened in Slidell over the weekend seriously injured a pilot, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reports that the plane crash happened Sunday near the Slidell Municipal Airport. According to the accident report, the plane crashed into a wooded area...
WLOX
Exploring Keesler Air Force Base, the city within the city
A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. Emile Ladnier Monument, Pershing Square honor military veterans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. At the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, there are all kinds of events and activities. Outside the...
WLOX
Hurricane Hunters explain how they do more than hunt hurricanes
A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. Emile Ladnier Monument, Pershing Square honor military veterans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. At the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, there are all kinds of events and activities. Outside the...
Comments / 1