q13fox.com
Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington
SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
KOMO News
Fire chief warns drivers not to use Apple Maps on eastbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Drivers traveling on eastbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass are being warned not to use Apple Maps or follow any alternate routes the service may give over the pass. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) started a new phase of construction on a project near...
Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris
For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
KOMO News
Link light rail service to be stopped between Capitol Hill and SODO stations this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Starting Friday, Nov. 11, the Sound Transit Link light rail will be suspended between Capitol Hill and SODO stations until Sunday, Nov. 13 due to maintenance in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Sound Transit will be providing replacement shuttle buses to transport light rail passengers to...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
KIMA TV
Wind from the west levels Snohomish County tree line knocking out power to 200,000
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Nov. 4, an atmospheric river brought record rain, flooding rivers, and an impressive rain shadow over downtown Seattle. It was immediately followed by a destructive wind event that had the highest impact over Snohomish and Island counties. The powerful west wind acted like hurricane force and changed the tree line and landscape!
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT, Everett mayor at odds over solution to homelessness crisis
The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Mayor of Everett are in a war of words, with both parties using public letters over how best to address the homeless crisis. The controversy is centered around Washington’s ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative.’ Earlier this year, the state legislature allocated $300...
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow
Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
KUOW
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
Wake up to snow? It was 88 degrees just 22 days ago
Did you wake up to snow this morning? Residents of Western Washington that woke up to some snow or wet snow dusting their lawns may have forgotten how warm it was just three weeks ago. In Seattle on Oct. 16, the high was 88 degrees — a far cry from...
q13fox.com
Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning
SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
Chronicle
Colder Weather in the Forecast After Wind Topples Trees and Knocks Out Power; Packwood Area Hit Hard
Multiple properties were damaged and power was knocked out for thousands following a wild wind storm that hit Packwood and other communities in Lewis and Thurston counties this past weekend. Packwood area resident Peter Charbonnier spoke to The Chronicle about the storm that blew in late Friday night, toppling trees...
My Clallam County
Here’s a recap of Friday night’s storm and weekend cleanup
PORT ANGELES – About 8,000 Clallam PUD customers lost power after the worst of Friday night’s windstorm had passed. Today that number is less than 100, but the PUD’s Nicole Hartman says there’s a new problem that’s keeping those very tired crews busy still; heavy wet snow in higher elevations.
More than 10,000 people without power in Auburn
Puget Sound Energy is reporting that more than 10,000 customers are without power in the south Auburn area. There are currently 20 active outages in the area, leaving 10,166 customers without electricity. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage is south...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead
Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
