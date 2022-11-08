ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington

SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris

For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT, Everett mayor at odds over solution to homelessness crisis

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Mayor of Everett are in a war of words, with both parties using public letters over how best to address the homeless crisis. The controversy is centered around Washington’s ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative.’ Earlier this year, the state legislature allocated $300...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
930 AM KMPT

Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
MISSOULA, MT
KUOW

Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week

Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning

SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
SEQUIM, WA
My Clallam County

Here’s a recap of Friday night’s storm and weekend cleanup

PORT ANGELES – About 8,000 Clallam PUD customers lost power after the worst of Friday night’s windstorm had passed. Today that number is less than 100, but the PUD’s Nicole Hartman says there’s a new problem that’s keeping those very tired crews busy still; heavy wet snow in higher elevations.
PORT ANGELES, WA
MyNorthwest

More than 10,000 people without power in Auburn

Puget Sound Energy is reporting that more than 10,000 customers are without power in the south Auburn area. There are currently 20 active outages in the area, leaving 10,166 customers without electricity. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage is south...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead

Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
SEATTLE, WA

