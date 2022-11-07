Read full article on original website
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Penn State vs. Maryland predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Penn State vs. Maryland predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
Random Coin Flip Has Eerily Predicted An NFL Team’s Season Totally Accurately
A lot of New York Jets fans expected the 2022 team to be improved from a season ago. No one expected the team to have a record of 6-3 heading into their Week 10 bye. Sports fans around the country have various creative ways to prognosticate their team's record before the season begins. Over the years, we've seen videos of animals bouncing balls into hoops labeled with team logos; we've witnessed fish and dogs swimming and running toward treats positioned in front of team logos; we've seen it all.
That Time Russell Crowe Inspired Michigan Football So Much, They Beat Tim Tebow in the Citrus Bowl
Michigan Football is having an incredible 2022 Season. The Wolverines are currently 9-0, in first place in the Big 10, and No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, behind Georgia and "THAT" school across the state line. It's really shaping up to be an unforgettable season for all the GOOD reasons.
Kelli Masters overcomes critics, among few female NFL agents
Kelli Masters remembers the feeling going to her first scouting combine in 2006, seeing no other female agents in the room and wondering if the people who told her she didn't belong were right
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Named Armed Forces Merit Award Recipient
Johnson has raised more than $10,000 to serve veterans, student-athletes and others in need through his foundation.
Lansing Sexton HS Selects “Scorpions” As New Nickname
In a vote conducted on Friday morning, the Lansing School District (LSD) voted unanimously to replace the longtime "Big Reds" nickname for Sexton High School with "Scorpions". Scorpions beat out J-Dubbs, Cardinals, and Big Dawgs in the vote. Sexton has been known as the "Big Reds" for many decades. But...
WATCH: Pistons Jalen Duren Loses Shoe, Puts It Back On, Scores
The talented rookie didn't let a thing like losing a shoe stop him from scoring Monday night. The Detroit Pistons Talented Rookie Has Skills Beyond Hoops. The youthful Detroit Pistons have struggled in the early going of the 2022-23 campaign, but there are signs the team is starting to jell, not the least of which is Jalen Duren's remarkable ability to lose a shoe, put it back on, and then take a pass and score a basket.
Five key returners for Riverside girls basketball to build around
(Oakland) The Riverside girls basketball team has improved their win total in four straight years. Last year’s seven win squad had only one senior starter. Coach Mitch Rice says, “Our expectations are growing every year as we continue to build this program and push forward. We are pretty excited. We’ll still be pretty young this year, no seniors. We have ten girls out and we are pretty excited to push forward and build upon the things that happened last year. We had seven wins, which is more than this program has had in a long time.”
