Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Random Coin Flip Has Eerily Predicted An NFL Team’s Season Totally Accurately

A lot of New York Jets fans expected the 2022 team to be improved from a season ago. No one expected the team to have a record of 6-3 heading into their Week 10 bye. Sports fans around the country have various creative ways to prognosticate their team's record before the season begins. Over the years, we've seen videos of animals bouncing balls into hoops labeled with team logos; we've witnessed fish and dogs swimming and running toward treats positioned in front of team logos; we've seen it all.
WATCH: Pistons Jalen Duren Loses Shoe, Puts It Back On, Scores

The talented rookie didn't let a thing like losing a shoe stop him from scoring Monday night. The Detroit Pistons Talented Rookie Has Skills Beyond Hoops. The youthful Detroit Pistons have struggled in the early going of the 2022-23 campaign, but there are signs the team is starting to jell, not the least of which is Jalen Duren's remarkable ability to lose a shoe, put it back on, and then take a pass and score a basket.
Five key returners for Riverside girls basketball to build around

(Oakland) The Riverside girls basketball team has improved their win total in four straight years. Last year’s seven win squad had only one senior starter. Coach Mitch Rice says, “Our expectations are growing every year as we continue to build this program and push forward. We are pretty excited. We’ll still be pretty young this year, no seniors. We have ten girls out and we are pretty excited to push forward and build upon the things that happened last year. We had seven wins, which is more than this program has had in a long time.”
