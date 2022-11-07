Read full article on original website
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Meet the Zootopia+ cast: who’s who in the animated spinoff series
The Zootopia+ cast on Disney Plus features some new and many familiar voices for Zootopia fans. Find out who's involved right here.
Netflix To Make A ‘Gears Of War’ Film & Animated Series
Netflix finally gets the rights to make a 'Gears of War' film and animated series, but it may be a while before the series is released. The post Netflix To Make A ‘Gears Of War’ Film & Animated Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Disney+’s ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Debuts at No. 2 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
The animated series zooms past fellow ”Star Wars“ series ”Andor“ in its first week. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
7 new Netflix releases in November: From Christmas movies to documentaries
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones
Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
Cinedigm Acquires Horror Doc ‘Living With Chucky,’ Sets Early 2023 Release on Screambox (EXCLUSIVE)
Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the documentary “Living With Chucky.” The film, which had its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in August and recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, is set to premiere on Cinedigm’s horror streaming service Screambox and on digital early next year. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre icons such as Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and franchise creator Don Mancini, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the creation of the franchsie. Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky proved that...
startattle.com
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2022 movie) Disney+, trailer, release date
The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley continue in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. Startattle.com – Rodrick Rules movie. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined...
thedigitalfix.com
Anya Taylor-Joy chose A24 movie over Disney series and has no regrets
It’s so hard for actors to get their big break in the film industry, but for Anya Taylor-Joy, she was faced with two job offers at the same time early on in her career. She could have starred in a Disney TV series, or made the A24 movie The Witch, and she says she is happy with the choice she made.
‘Gears of War’ Video Game Franchise to Get Feature Film, Animated Series Adaptations at Netflix (Exclusive)
Gears of War, one of the biggest video game franchises on the Xbox platform, is heading to Netflix. The announcement comes after long months of negotiations in a competitive environment, with the streamer nabbing the media rights and partnering with The Coalition, the Canadian game developer behind the franchise. It also comes on the franchise’s 16th anniversary; the first Gears of War game was released on Nov. 7, 2006.More from The Hollywood ReporterCinema Owners Blindsided by Ted Sarandos Comments Diminishing Netflix's Theatrical AmbitionsYouTube Taps Google Play Executive for Vacant Head of Gaming RoleLionsgate, Tom Brady's Autograph NFT Platform Partner on 'Saw'...
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Sets 2024 Release Date
Fans of the beloved franchise can mark their calendars as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially set a release date for May 24, 2024, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Production on the newest installment of the franchise is now underway in Australia. The film stars...
How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Became A Spellbinding Success As Disney+’s Most-Watched Movie Ever
It is quite clear from a theatrical and a streaming front, Disney is already dominating. While CEO Bob Chapek has, of course, championed the booming Disney+ during the pandemic, the fact that theatrical remains powerful is not lost on the company. They will obviously conquer November with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which had many breathless the other night after its Hollywood premiere. December also belongs to Disney at the box office, with 20th Century Studio’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Wakanda Forever is set to open to $175M-$200M, and it won’t be surprising to see if it emulates or surpasses...
Chiller ‘Pantafa,’ Starring Kasia Smutniak as a Single Mom Fighting an Evil Spirit, Set for Torino Film Festival Launch – Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Supernatural chiller “Pantafa,” starring Kasia Smutniak (“Domina”) as a single mom named Marta whose daughter Nina becomes haunted at night, is set for its Italian launch from the Torino Film Festival following its world premiere at London’s Raindance. Domenico Procacci’s Fandango, which produced the horror...
Gamespot
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Gets First Wondrous Trailer
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio now has its full trailer and it's something to behold. We got our first glimpse of the upcoming Netflix movie over the summer, but now fans can see what Del Toro and legendary animator Mark Gustafson have in store for this classic story. The new film...
IGN
Mindcage Exclusive Official Trailer
Mindcage follows detectives Jake Doyle (Martin Lawrence) and Mary Kelly (Melissa Roxburgh) as they seek the help of an incarcerated serial killer named The Artist (John Malkovich) when a copycat killer strikes. While Mary searches for clues in The Artist’s brilliant but horrifically twisted psyche, she and Jake are lured into a diabolical game of cat and mouse, racing against time to stay one step ahead of The Artist and his copycat.
10 Biggest Takeaways From Netflix Playlist, a Film and Series Music Showcase
Award winning composers helped turn this year’s Netflix Playlist event into an aural and visual spectacle. The music from some of the streaming platform’s awards contenders and series were brought to life for live audiences alongside immersive, wall-to-wall projections. Alexandre Desplat, Nathan Johnson and Danny Elfman were among those in attendance for an orchestral performance of select music cues from films like “White Noise,” “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” and “Pinocchio.” The event also served as a platform for Netflix to debut various teaser clips from upcoming content like Season...
Steven Spielberg says services like HBO Max threw filmmakers ‘under the bus’
Steven Spielberg: Netflix films should not be eligible for Oscars nominations. Steven Spielberg said services such as HBO Max are throwing filmmakers “under the bus”. The 75-year-old film director seemed to be referring to high-profile new films that are being released on streaming platforms and not theatres. “The...
