On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County to host Veterans Day Ceremony in person + virtually on Nov. 11
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA – Gwinnett County will recognize those who served in the military during its annual Veterans Day Ceremony this Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The ceremony...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County announces application deadline for Tenant-Landlord Assistance Program
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 21, 2022. DEKALB COUNTY, GA— DeKalb County announced that tenants and landlords have until Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 5 p.m. to submit new applications for financial help through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) based on federal deadlines. The U.S. Treasury Department...
On Common Ground News
Six DeKalb teams start State Playoff runs this weekend
DEKALB COUNTY, GA–The Stephenson Jaguars and Columbia Eagles open the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 11, to kick off the 2022 GHSA High School Football State Playoffs for six DeKalb County entries. Stephenson (6-3) plays host to the Pace Academy Knights (8-2) at Hallford Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m....
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County voters turn out for Democrats in Nov. 8 election, pass RCSD Homestead Exemption
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Rockdale County voters overwhelmingly turned out for Democrat Stacey Abrams in her bid for Georgia governor on Tuesday, but it was not enough to stop voters statewide from re-electing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Abrams, who actively stomped for votes in Rockdale, outpaced Kemp with 70.91 % (24,702),...
