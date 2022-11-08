ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
On Common Ground News

Six DeKalb teams start State Playoff runs this weekend

DEKALB COUNTY, GA–The Stephenson Jaguars and Columbia Eagles open the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 11, to kick off the 2022 GHSA High School Football State Playoffs for six DeKalb County entries. Stephenson (6-3) plays host to the Pace Academy Knights (8-2) at Hallford Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy