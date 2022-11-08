Broadway musical 'The Music Man' extends run through Jan. 15

The hit show "The Music Man" is extending its run on Broadway by two weeks due to popular demand.

Its final performance at the Winter Garden will now take place on January 15, 2023, instead of its original end date of New Year's Day.

"The Music Man" revival stars Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as his reluctant love interest Marian Paroo.

The pair will have played 374 regular and 46 preview performances by the time the final curtain drops next year.

The revival has consistently been the top-grossing show on Broadway throughout its run. For a long time, it was grossing over $3 million a week, although recently its grosses have softened slightly to a still enviable level of $2.7 million to $2.9 million a week.

As of Sept. 4, the revival had grossed a total of $106 million and had been seen by 400,435 people.

"The hunger of audiences for our show continues unabated," said producer Kate Horton in a statement. "We are grateful to Hugh and Sutton and our entire glorious company for agreeing to add these additional 16 performances. The joy they bring to audiences night after night is incredible to witness and we know this 'The Music Man' will be remembered long after the final curtain comes down. If we could go on forever, we would."

Sandra Bookman has more with an expert on the unseasonably early rise in RSV cases among children.

----------