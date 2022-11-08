Read full article on original website
JSU student who was hit by car on campus dies
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed. According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last Wednesday […]
wvtm13.com
Silent walk across crosswalk to remember JSU student Leah Tarvin
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A silent walk was held Wednesday night to remember Jacksonville State University Leah Tarvin. A large crowd gathered in front of Brewer Hall on Highway 21 in Jacksonville, and slowly walked across the roadway, on the same crosswalk where Ms. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Nov. 2.
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
Anniston Police and Crimestopers Seek Help Locating Missing Woman
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Police said 36-year-old Miya Shavone Marshall was last seen in Anniston, Alabama. She is described as a Black female who stands around 5’2” and weighs around 160 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. […]
weisradio.com
One Hurt in Leesburg Wreck Involving Dump Truck and Passenger Vehicle
One person was taken for treatment of non-specified injuries following an accident involving a passenger car and a dump truck in Leesburg on Wednesday morning. That collision occurred at around 9:00 near the Dollar General store with Floyd EMS. Leesburg Police and Fire Department units, and the Cherokee County Rescue Squad all responding to the scene.
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
wvtm13.com
Celebration Of Life scheduled for Jacksonville State student Leah Tarvin Friday, Nov. 11
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Holly Pond, AL's Leah Tarvin, who died last week after being struck by a vehicle at a campus crosswalk at Jacksonville State University. Leah Tarvin, a JSU student majoring in forensic science, was airlifted to UAB Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The...
wvtm13.com
New cancer care facility coming to Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new cancer care facility is coming to Gadsden. Alabama Cancer Care Network said the facility will create 15 to 20 healthcare jobs.
wvtm13.com
Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation
Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
WHNT-TV
Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy
Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Cullman, Blount counties Nov. 8-10
DECATUR POST — From Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the right northbound lane of Interstate 65 from the Cullman County-Blount County line to the 295 mile marker, a few miles south of Exit 299 at Dodge City, for roadway maintenance. This work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily. Please expect a lane closure and delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly.
Dekalb Sheriff warns of scam targeting local seniors
Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden is warning residents of a scam that has recently been targeting seniors.
wvtm13.com
Parents of Leah Tarvin who died after being hit at a Jacksonville State crosswalk speak out for the first time
They laughed through their tears as they spoke about their daughter. The more they spoke about Leah, the more Mark and Cindy Tarvin felt comforted. Days after they lost their 22-year-old daughter, Mark and Cindy called. “We haven’t talked to anyone yet," said Cindy. “But we want everyone to know...
californiaexaminer.net
Bullet-riddled Car Spotted In Eastern Jefferson County With Deceased Teen Inside
The death of a young guy in a car accident on Sunday night in Pinson has prompted an inquiry. According to Lt. Joni Money, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called to the junction of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/31/2022 to 11/06/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/31/2022 to 11/06/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 888 calls for service. There were 107 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 55 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 38 misdemeanor arrests. There were 25 traffic accidents, 105 traffic stops, and 39 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and two animal related citations issued.
wdhn.com
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Crystal Garner said her goats don’t eat pumpkins. She knows, she said Monday, because she’s tried to give it to them. But Garner said that her neighbors in Ragland, Alabama, have accused her family’s goats of destroying their flowers and eating their pumpkins. And according to court records, it’s landed her husband in the county jail.
wvtm13.com
Warming stations to open in Birmingham, Anniston this weekend
Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing this weekend, and warming stations will open to help people stay warm. According to a news release, the city of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission and open a warming station to the public Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
