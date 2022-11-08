ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency

After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is a free agent. As much as New York is eager to bring their first baseman and clubhouse leader back for 2023 and beyond, Rizzo can now listen to other teams, possibly landing with a new club this winter.
Kearney Hub

MLB struggling to find next Dusty Baker, Dave Roberts

LAS VEGAS — When the Houston Astros wildly celebrated in the dugout Saturday with manager Dusty Baker after he finally broke through to win a World Series, the scene was notable for several reasons. Baker had been close so often, going to the postseason 11 prior times and the...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

Cubs Make Free Agent Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer

Cubs make Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs made a qualifying offer to free agent catcher Willson Contreras before Thursday's deadline. Contreras is expected to reject it in the coming days, though he has 10 days to do so. Contreras is one...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs' Prospects Injury Updates: Canario, Davis, and More

At GM Meetings on Monday, Nov. 7, Chicago Cubs Vice President of Player Development Jared Banner provided updates on several injured Cubs prospects when he met with the media at the Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, according to Jordan Bastian. If you're a hound for Cubs news, you probably...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Make Flurry of Roster Moves as 40-Man Deadline Looms

Cubs make flurry of roster moves as 40-man deadline looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs' 40-man roster stands at 36 after they made a flurry of moves on Thursday. — Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega and Ethan Roberts have been activated off the 60-day...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Braves: 3 free agents Atlanta absolutely must stay away from

The Atlanta Braves should stay away from these three free agents at all costs. Things didn’t go as well for the Atlanta Braves as they had hoped in 2022. Their triumphant comeback in the National League East late in the season felt similar to the year prior when they won it all. Luck did run out for them when the unexpectedly red-hot Philadelphia Phillies met up with them in the ALDS.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Pushback on shortstop market

The Major League Baseball offseason will begin in earnest for the Chicago Cubs and the 29 other teams this afternoon when free agents are officially allowed to finalize deals with new teams. The Cubs appear to be intent on being active in the free agent market this offseason and their plans appear to be centered around the four top free agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson.
CHICAGO, IL
