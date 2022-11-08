Read full article on original website
Red Sox make savvy trade with Seattle Mariners to kick off offseason
Red Sox trade RHP Easton McGee to Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. On Wednesday evening, the Boston Red Sox announced that they traded Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. If you have no idea who that is, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone.
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency
After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is a free agent. As much as New York is eager to bring their first baseman and clubhouse leader back for 2023 and beyond, Rizzo can now listen to other teams, possibly landing with a new club this winter.
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Corey Kluber had reportedly appeared as a potential target on the Chicago Cubs free agent radar.
Cubs making a ‘light’ change to Wrigley Field this offseason
In the early part of the offseason, the Chicago Cubs are installing new LED light fixtures at the top of Wrigley Field, which replace the original ones that were installed when night baseball arrived at the ballpark in 1988.
Report: Jose Abreu, White Sox split; Cubs waiting in wings
White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is not returning to the team, but he could stay in Chicago. According to
Jose Abreu, Corey Kluber among those on Cubs' radar as free agency opens
The Cubs will soon be in discussions with representatives for first baseman Jose Abreu, whose chances of returning to the White Sox are close to zero, according to multiple sources.
MLB insider predicts robust market for Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo with 2 NL clubs in the mix
Anthony Rizzo is going to test the open market. On Monday, ESPN reported the 33-year-old first baseman was opting out of his contract. Rizzo had until five days after the World Series to make up his mind. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi names...
Report: Tigers Interested in Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras
Report: Tigers interested in Cubs free agent Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras will be a recurring name on the rumor mill as the Hot Stove turns up in the coming weeks, and he's already linked to one team in free agency. MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the...
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
MLB struggling to find next Dusty Baker, Dave Roberts
LAS VEGAS — When the Houston Astros wildly celebrated in the dugout Saturday with manager Dusty Baker after he finally broke through to win a World Series, the scene was notable for several reasons. Baker had been close so often, going to the postseason 11 prior times and the...
Cubs Make Free Agent Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer
Cubs make Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs made a qualifying offer to free agent catcher Willson Contreras before Thursday's deadline. Contreras is expected to reject it in the coming days, though he has 10 days to do so. Contreras is one...
Cubs Met With Scott Boras to Discuss Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts
Cubs met with Boras to discuss Correa, Bogaerts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs met with agent Scott Boras at the GM Meetings Tuesday to discuss All-Star shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, among other Boras clients, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer. Boras is among...
Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with numerous free agents according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
Cubs Promote New Hitting Coach Among Other New Hires
The Chicago Cubs announced their new coaching staff Tuesday, which included three major changes.
Cubs' Prospects Injury Updates: Canario, Davis, and More
At GM Meetings on Monday, Nov. 7, Chicago Cubs Vice President of Player Development Jared Banner provided updates on several injured Cubs prospects when he met with the media at the Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, according to Jordan Bastian. If you're a hound for Cubs news, you probably...
Cubs Make Flurry of Roster Moves as 40-Man Deadline Looms
Cubs make flurry of roster moves as 40-man deadline looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs' 40-man roster stands at 36 after they made a flurry of moves on Thursday. — Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega and Ethan Roberts have been activated off the 60-day...
Braves: 3 free agents Atlanta absolutely must stay away from
The Atlanta Braves should stay away from these three free agents at all costs. Things didn’t go as well for the Atlanta Braves as they had hoped in 2022. Their triumphant comeback in the National League East late in the season felt similar to the year prior when they won it all. Luck did run out for them when the unexpectedly red-hot Philadelphia Phillies met up with them in the ALDS.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Pushback on shortstop market
The Major League Baseball offseason will begin in earnest for the Chicago Cubs and the 29 other teams this afternoon when free agents are officially allowed to finalize deals with new teams. The Cubs appear to be intent on being active in the free agent market this offseason and their plans appear to be centered around the four top free agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson.
