Rachel Marie (Bozarth) Plympton, age 54, of Eureka, passed away October 4, 2022, in her home after a hard battle with ALS. Rachel was born November 23, 1967, and attended public schools, graduating from Foothill High School in Bakersfield in 1985. She went on to attend San Joaquin Valley College, where she graduated with a certificate in Business and Technology in 1988. Bakersfield was her hometown and she lived there until May 23, 2012, settling in Humboldt County. She received an Associate of Arts degree from College of the Redwoods in Eureka and wanted to continue her education at CalPoly Humboldt but got sick. She received straight As in school, even while working and parenting.

