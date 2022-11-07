Read full article on original website
Twins Rumored To Have Been Killed By Older BrotherStill UnsolvedWillow Creek, CA
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
New Degree at HSU: Social Work AdministrationHardin-Simmons UniversityArcata, CA
kymkemp.com
Mobile Produce Pantry Returns to Monthly Schedule
As the summer growing season comes to an end, so has Food for People’s seasonal drive-thru Free Produce Markets which strive to expand accessibility to fresh fruits and vegetables for local residents. For those still looking for opportunities to access fresh and healthy foods, Food for People has many countywide distributions available.
kiem-tv.com
Fortuna Senior Center Holds Annual Veteran’s Day Event
This Veterans Day the Fortuna Senior Center is inviting the community over at the Veterans building in Fortuna for their annual “A Salute to Veterans” event. Former president of the Fortuna Senior Center, Carol Kinser, was excited to announce the news as the center was not able to hold this now 18 year traditional event that was put on hold due to the pandemic.
kymkemp.com
Yurt on Fire Southeast of Trinidad
At 6:23 p.m., firefighters learned of a yurt on fire in at the corner of Fox Farm Road and North Westhaven Road. The first firefighters on scene saw the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was not spreading and there were no nearby structures or vehicles in danger. Please...
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
visiteureka.com
Proper Wellness Center Dispensary Humboldt
Proper Wellness Center is Eureka’s Premiere Cannabis Dispensary, we have a huge selection of top-quality flowers, concentrates, edibles, and CBD products from brands like cookies, alien labs and more. located on highway 101 in Humboldt county, 517 5th st Eureka, Ca 95501. Now with Delivery Servicing Arcata, CA Mckinleyville, Eureka, Trinidad, Fortuna and more! Check our website for delivery radius and minimums.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans Hosts Virtual Meeting About Bridge Near Rio Dell
Partial replacement? Seismic retrofit? Improved approach? Clearer viewshed? More width for cyclists and pedestrians?. Tonight you can learn more and share your feedback about proposed upgrades at the northbound Eel River Bridge along U.S. 101 in Rio Dell. Caltrans is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from...
The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin
Beware of the "aggressive elk."
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
thelumberjack.org
Festivities marked one year anniversary of entheogen decriminalization
Thursday, Oct. 6 marked one year since the passage of a resolution that decriminalized entheogens, or plant-based psychedelics, in the City of Arcata. Celebrations took place in Redwood Park at an event organized by Lissie Rydz of the Do Nothing Society and Danielle Daniel of Microdosing Humboldt. The sky had been overcast all morning, but as the event was underway the sun began to shine through the clouds, illuminating the colorful hammocks and blankets clustered in one corner of Redwood Park.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Rachel Marie (Bozarth) Plympton, 1967-2022
Rachel Marie (Bozarth) Plympton, age 54, of Eureka, passed away October 4, 2022, in her home after a hard battle with ALS. Rachel was born November 23, 1967, and attended public schools, graduating from Foothill High School in Bakersfield in 1985. She went on to attend San Joaquin Valley College, where she graduated with a certificate in Business and Technology in 1988. Bakersfield was her hometown and she lived there until May 23, 2012, settling in Humboldt County. She received an Associate of Arts degree from College of the Redwoods in Eureka and wanted to continue her education at CalPoly Humboldt but got sick. She received straight As in school, even while working and parenting.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Stanley Allan Francis, 1947-2022
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.
krcrtv.com
Drivers required to now carry chains on Titlow Hill Road
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Anyone traveling on Titlow Hill Road is required to carry chains after six new inches of snowfall. This safety update is as of Nov. 8, and roads are still open to all towers. For further updates on road conditions and chain advisories, visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
kymkemp.com
Crash off Hwy 255
At 10:14 p.m., emergency personnel received word that a vehicle had gone into the water on Hwy 255 near Young Lane west of Arcata. A dispatcher requested that firefighters respond with swimmers. However, when firefighters arrived on scene about 10:35 p.m., they found one vehicle off the roadway but no one trapped in the vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies ID gunman, 2 killed in Trinity County Monday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the two people who were killed by a gunman in Trinity County on Monday. The first shooting was reported at 9:15 a.m. near The Nugget in Weaverville. Deputies said they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, dead. At about 9:50 a.m., deputies learned that...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’
Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
ijpr.org
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Name Decedent in Last Week’s Fatal Collision on Broadway; Investigation Ongoing
On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
North Coast Journal
Bongio Ousted in Community Services District Race
Long-time Humboldt Community Services District Director Alan Bongio has lost his bid to keep the board seat he's held for 24 years. In the final Election Night tally, Bongio finished with 27.55 percent of the 4,174 ballots counted thus far, trailing fellow incumbent Gregg Gardiner and challenger Julie M. Ryan, who finished with 39.55 percent and 32.89 percent, respectively, taking the two open seats in the race.
actionnewsnow.com
Sheriff: 2 dead, shooting suspect barricaded in Weaverville home
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE - CHP is confirming that law enforcement officials found the shooter dead when they entered the home. Action News Now is working to find out how and when the suspect died. Authorities have deployed several rounds of tear gas as they attempt to get...
