Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County.

According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County.

Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child and abandonment of a corpse in relation to the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray in October 2018.

Volunteers spent several days looking for the boy before investigators found his body in the 2100 block of Louis Circle in Jefferson City in October 2018.

A motion hearing for Givens is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

