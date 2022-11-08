ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsWNm_0j2JsMFu00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County.

According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County.

Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child and abandonment of a corpse in relation to the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray in October 2018.

Volunteers spent several days looking for the boy before investigators found his body in the 2100 block of Louis Circle in Jefferson City in October 2018.

A motion hearing for Givens is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces three charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase. Peter Greenwell, 54, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of endangering highway workers. A Cooper County Sheriff's Deputy was sent to westbound Interstate 70 -- near mile marker 108 -- for reports of The post Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Wanted Richland man arrested in Pulaski County one week later

A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative

LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
LICKING, MO
939theeagle.com

Chilling court documents describe final moments of Columbia murder victim’s life

A Columbia man charged with killing a woman and her grandmother this weekend has made his initial arraignment and remains jailed without bond today. Boone County prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick with two counts of second degree murder for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. 939 the Eagle News was at the Boone County Courthouse on Monday when Derrick was arraigned via video, wearing a jail jumpsuit. He displayed little emotion, telling Judge Tracy Gonzalez that he intends to hire an attorney.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

DOJ officials will stay outside Cole County polling places

Department of Justice officials wanted to monitor Cole County’s polling places Tuesday. But the County Clerk says ‘no’. A Team from DOJ informed Clerk Steve Korsmeyer of their intentions to sit in at polling places. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Korsmeyer, saying it would be highly inappropriate for federal agents to intimidate Missouri voters. Ashcroft doesn’t expect the ‘probe’ to have any effect on election returns …
COLE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 44-year-old Wayne Archambault is wanted for probation violation for forgery. He is described as white and is five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local MMA gym gives self-defense tips for women as CPD continues search for suspected ‘prowler’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is looking for any information regarding a suspected prowler, who is believed to be linked to five attacks against women in the southern part of Columbia. Local women are expressing concerns about the ongoing situation. Alexis McNamara lives in the area and said she and her friends have The post Local MMA gym gives self-defense tips for women as CPD continues search for suspected ‘prowler’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County Route J to open Friday

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Route J in Audrain County is expected to open Nov. 11 afternoon upon completion of the intersection improvement project and new roundabout, located at the intersection of Highway 54/Highway 19/Route J, just north of Laddonia. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission The post Audrain County Route J to open Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy