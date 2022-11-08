ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Porterville Recorder

SAN FRANCISCO 60, CAL POLY 48

Percentages: FG .370, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Pierce 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Koroma 1-2, Sanders 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Stevenson). Turnovers: 23 (Koroma 5, Fleming 3, Hunter 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 3, Taylor 3, Pierce 2, Prukop). Steals: 6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LINDENWOOD 85, HANNIBAL-LAGRANGE 58

Percentages: FG .440, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (McBride 7-10, Baker 1-2, Gutierrez 1-2, Flotow 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Becton 3, Stark 2, Askey). Turnovers: 15 (Baker 4, McBride 3, Gutierrez 2, Staton 2, Askey, Becton, Flotow, Stark). Steals: 3 (Becton, Hively, Wood).
Georgia 77, Alabama St. 47

GEORGIA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.9, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Battles 1-6, Warren 1-4, Flournoy 0-3, Henderson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (B.Smith 2, Battles 2, Bates 2, Nicholson 1) Turnovers: 13 (Chapman 3, B.Smith 2, Warren 2, Bates 2, Z.Smith 2, Battles 1, Henderson 1) Steals: 9 (B.Smith 3,...
ATHENS, GA
LITTLE ROCK 71, ARKANSAS BAPTIST 60

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .365, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Walker 3-7, Gardner 2-3, Abashidze 0-1, Smith 0-1, C.White 0-2, Stulic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (C.White, Gordon, John, Palermo, Smith, Stulic). Turnovers: 16 (Smith...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Syracuse 72, Colgate 48

SYRACUSE (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.5, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Rice 2-2, Fair 1-4, Strong 0-3, Hyman 0-2, McNabb 0-2, Irvin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 9 (Wilson 3, Lewis 2, Hyman 2, Rice 1, Wood 1) Turnovers: 17 (Fair 4, Strong 3, Wilson 2, Lewis 1, Hyman 1, Rice 1,...
SYRACUSE, NY
FIU 95, Florida National 74

FLORIDA NATIONAL (0-1) Cubillan 0-7 1-2 1, De Brito 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 8-14 0-0 18, Sanchez 7-15 1-2 19, Casillas 11-23 7-8 34, Rivas 0-1 0-2 0, Torriente 1-1 0-0 2, Wugol 0-0 0-0 0, Fernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Girondin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 9-14 74. FIU (2-0)
MIAMI, FL
USC 96, ALABAMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .333, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Coleman 2-4, Madlock 2-4, McCoy 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Knox 0-1, McCray 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Parker 0-1, Posey 0-1, Range 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, Madlock, O'Neal). Turnovers: 18 (McCray 5, Madlock 3, Range 3, Coleman...
MONTGOMERY, AL
MARQUETTE 97, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 73

Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Zarzuela 4-7, Taylor 1-2, Skytta 1-3, Bass 1-4, Harding 0-2, McCaskill 0-2, Majerle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 21 (Miller 9, Taylor 5, Zarzuela 3, Bass 2, Harding, Pavrette). Steals: 7 (Bass 2, Harding, Miller,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
SOUTHERN UTAH 117, LA VERNE 55

Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Malone 2-5, Brown 1-1, Holt 1-1, Adams 1-2, Harvey 1-2, Rapp 1-2, Moore 0-1, Creel 0-2, Knudson 0-2, Antonis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Antonis 3, Harvey 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 30 (Malone 6, Matthews 4, Ziegler...
CEDAR CITY, UT
TARLETON STATE 95, KANSAS CHRISTIAN 49

Percentages: FG .408, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Lewis 4-12, J.Clark 2-4, Brooks 1-2, Washington 1-3, Conley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nwachukwu). Turnovers: 28 (J.Clark 9, Lewis 7, Jordan 4, Washington 3, Conley 2, Stubbs 2, Carvalho). Steals: 9 (J.Clark 3, Washington 3,...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Missouri 83, Bradley 38

MISSOURI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Hansen 3-7, Judd 3-7, Frank 1-2, Dembele 1-1, Troup 1-3, Smith 1-2, Gilbert 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1) Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Smith 2, Frank 1, Dembele 1, Judd 1, Kroenke 1, S.Linthacum 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
MISSOURI STATE
SANTA CLARA 78, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 62

Percentages: FG .397, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Finch 2-4, Archie 2-5, Brown 1-3, Savrasov 1-4, Bryant 0-2, Strickland 0-4, Moore 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Strickland 4, Bryant 3, Curry 3, Finch 2, Archie, McFatten). Steals: 9 (Finch 4, Brown 3,...
STATESBORO, GA
Oregon St. 89, Seattle 53

SEATTLE (0-1) Kyrkjebo 2-6 0-0 4, Michaelsen 2-4 1-2 5, Blauenfeldt 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 3-14 1-2 8, Howard 3-8 0-0 6, Mya Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Liggett 4-9 2-2 13, Makayla Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Jagger 0-1 0-0 0, Korolenko 1-5 1-1 3, Tarasow 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 3-6 0-0 9, Totals 19-64 7-9 53.
SEATTLE, WA
Vanderbilt 81, Samford 51

VANDERBILT (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.0, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Allen 4-6, Garraud 3-6, Brown 2-6, Williams 2-4, Harbison 1-2, LaChance 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (S.Washington 1, Williams 1, LaChance 1) Turnovers: 12 (Harbison 4, S.Washington 2, Williams 2, Brown 1, Garraud 1, Allen 1, Team 1) Steals: 8...
NASHVILLE, TN
Auburn 71, South Alabama 62

AUBURN (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.705, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Coulibaly 2-5, Scott-Grayson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Duhon 0-2, Shaw 0-4, Wells 0-2, Graves 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Duhon 2, Graves 2, Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1, Shaw 1, Bostic 1, Wells 1) Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 5, Shaw 3, Bostic 2,...
AUBURN, WA
IDAHO 122, WALLA WALLA 48

Percentages: FG .328, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Vaughan 3-5, Borges Paraizo 1-2, Mireles 1-3, Daley 0-1, Olsen 0-1, Golden 0-2, Moncion 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 20 (Murray 4, Freeman 3, Vaughan 3, Daley 2, Mireles 2, Perez 2, Borges Paraizo, Golden,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards' 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...
BUFFALO, NY
No. 4 Iowa 115, Evansville 62

IOWA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 64.179, FT .656. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Warnock 3-4, Clark 2-5, McCabe 2-3, Martin 1-2, Marshall 0-1, Davis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (O'Grady 2, Czinano 1, Davis 1) Turnovers: 16 (Davis 5, Clark 3, Stuelke 2, Warnock 1, Marshall 1, Martin 1, McCabe 1, Affolter 1,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
No. 19 Arizona 113, N. Arizona 56

ARIZONA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Loville 3-6, Fields 2-2, Clark 1-1, Conner 1-2, Gilbert 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Martinez 2, Reese 2, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 9 (Reese 3, Fields 2, Clark 2, Conner 1, Gilbert 1) Steals: 17 (Clark 6,...
TEMPE, AZ

