Athens, GA

Red and Black

PHOTOS: Herschel Walker rallies in downtown Athens

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and former University of Georgia football player, drew a crowd of roughly a hundred supporters on Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. The rally was held just hours before the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Florida Senator Rick Scott and several other Republican candidates running for office joined Walker on stage including Bruce Thompson, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins and Burt Jones.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this big building with the highly-polished floor?

Where is this building with a vaulted ceiling, two flags facing one another and a highly-polished floor? See if you can figure this out, then send your entry to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio was one of several people identifying the last mystery photo. He nailed it...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

City of Suwanee wants your old trophies | Here's why

SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee city leaders are asking its residents to declutter their homes and send old awards their way. The city is collecting old trophies, medals and plaques to create the City of Suwanee's Ultimate Participation Trophy. The awards will help contribute to the public art piece in...
SUWANEE, GA
WGAU

GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”

A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast

ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD updates info on parents portal

The Clarke County School District is using its website to make sure parents have access to the CCSD’s parents portal. From the Clarke Co School District website... CCSD would like to make sure we have current contact information for your household in Infinite Campus, our student information system, and encourages families to confirm that their information is up to date. This will ensure our schools send out communication notices to the correct home addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens Area Humane Society hosts fall festival adoption event

From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon. The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

11-year-old shot, injured in DeKalb County drive-by

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old child was shot and injured overnight in a DeKalb County drive-by, police say. Officers with DeKalb County Police told 11Alive this all unfolded on Muirforest Way in Stone Mountain just after 11 p.m. Thankfully, they said the child is expected to survive. For...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on White County wreck injures 3

A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck

An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
ELBERTON, GA
11Alive

11Alive

