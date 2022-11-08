Read full article on original website
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Legendary College Football Coach DiesNews Breaking LIVEAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Georgia football became the toughest team in College football. ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint...
Meet this Brookwood High kicker -- a girl that's blazing a trail for others
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Caitlyn Soroka is just like everyone else wearing a Brookwood High School uniform -- except that she’s the only girl out there. “They really don’t factor in that I’m a girl. They really just treat me like one of their teammates as they would anyone else,” Soroka said.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Herschel Walker rallies in downtown Athens
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and former University of Georgia football player, drew a crowd of roughly a hundred supporters on Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. The rally was held just hours before the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Florida Senator Rick Scott and several other Republican candidates running for office joined Walker on stage including Bruce Thompson, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins and Burt Jones.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this big building with the highly-polished floor?
Where is this building with a vaulted ceiling, two flags facing one another and a highly-polished floor? See if you can figure this out, then send your entry to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio was one of several people identifying the last mystery photo. He nailed it...
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
City of Suwanee wants your old trophies | Here's why
SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee city leaders are asking its residents to declutter their homes and send old awards their way. The city is collecting old trophies, medals and plaques to create the City of Suwanee's Ultimate Participation Trophy. The awards will help contribute to the public art piece in...
Metro Atlanta voting locations staying open late | Georgia midterms 2022
ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat, among other statewide races that can shape the future of the Peach State. The polls...
GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”
A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast
ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
CCSD updates info on parents portal
The Clarke County School District is using its website to make sure parents have access to the CCSD’s parents portal. From the Clarke Co School District website... CCSD would like to make sure we have current contact information for your household in Infinite Campus, our student information system, and encourages families to confirm that their information is up to date. This will ensure our schools send out communication notices to the correct home addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.
Red and Black
Athens Area Humane Society hosts fall festival adoption event
From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon. The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety...
11-year-old shot, injured in DeKalb County drive-by
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old child was shot and injured overnight in a DeKalb County drive-by, police say. Officers with DeKalb County Police told 11Alive this all unfolded on Muirforest Way in Stone Mountain just after 11 p.m. Thankfully, they said the child is expected to survive. For...
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
Gwinnett County schools chief engagement officer says her Native American roots is 'an opportunity to connect'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is making history in the Gwinnett County Public Schools. Melissa Laramie is the first Native American to fulfill the district's chief engagement officer role. She's a member of the Colville tribe, found in the Pacific Northwest. "I had the opportunity to move, live...
DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program
DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast. ...
Act of kindness: Georgia police officer pays for woman's gas after card gets declined at pump
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A simple act of kindness can go a long way. One Georgia police officer saved the day for a woman needing to get to work, just days after she was robbed of all her credit cards and cash. The woman, completely out of gas, was attempting...
accesswdun.com
Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck
An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
Changes to absentee ballot processing could lead to faster results on Election Day
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Compared to recent midterm and presidential elections, on Tuesday Georgia counties could begin reporting the results of absentee ballots faster than ever because of changes found in the state's newest election law. For the first time during a midterm election, counties have been able to...
