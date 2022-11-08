Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Election Result
Herschel Walker has surely been through a run off or two in his day, but this upcoming one will be much different. The former college football and NFL star is heading toward an official election runoff with his opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. Walker and his opponent, Raphael...
Top 10 Head Coach Candidates for Auburn
Mike Farrell breaks down the ten best candidates to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
Urban Meyer Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10
Urban Meyer has named his top 4 teams after Week 10 of the college football season. The three-time National Champion agreed exactly with the College Football Playoff selection committee. Just like Tuesday night's second round of CFP rankings, Meyer had this top 4 list:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. At...
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
Nick Saban Responds To Concern From Former Alabama Quarterback
The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after suffering their second loss of the season this past weekend. In response to this development, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy raised some concerns about the powerhouse program:. “This is the first time that I have ever...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles
Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21
Jackson State is mourning the loss of former men's basketball player Geronimo Warner. The post Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Robert Griffin III Has Very Interesting College Football Playoff Rankings
Following Tuesday's rankings reveal by the College Football Playoff Committee, ESPN's Robert Griffin III gave his own take on who the five best teams in the sport are going into Week 11. And despite a two-score loss to Georgia, RGIII still believes Tennessee deserves a spot in the top-four. Here's...
Dick Vitale Was Stunned By 4 Results On Monday Night
The 2022-23 college basketball season got off to a roaring start on Monday night. Most of the top teams got off to good starts, but there were still some that suffered shocking losses. Dick Vitale, who's the top college basketball color commentator for ESPN, touched on four results that really...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
Rece Davis Names His Frontrunner For The Heisman Trophy
The race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to really heat up. There are only a few weeks left in the regular season and the top players are trying to put their best foot forward for college football's most prestigious trophy. Rece Davis, who hosts ESPN's College GameDay, was asked...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8