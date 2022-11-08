ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Election Result

Herschel Walker has surely been through a run off or two in his day, but this upcoming one will be much different. The former college football and NFL star is heading toward an official election runoff with his opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. Walker and his opponent, Raphael...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
Nick Saban Responds To Concern From Former Alabama Quarterback

The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after suffering their second loss of the season this past weekend. In response to this development, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy raised some concerns about the powerhouse program:. “This is the first time that I have ever...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
Dick Vitale Was Stunned By 4 Results On Monday Night

The 2022-23 college basketball season got off to a roaring start on Monday night. Most of the top teams got off to good starts, but there were still some that suffered shocking losses. Dick Vitale, who's the top college basketball color commentator for ESPN, touched on four results that really...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
