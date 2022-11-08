ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mary Brown
2d ago

They act like people become shut ins when the weather gets cold lol like bears. People do leave the house. And I know plenty of people who hibernate during warm months too! It’s a crock. Everyone is packed into restaurants all summer and Fall I’m a doordasher I see it. No masks or precautions so why suddenly are we going to plunge into dark times just because it’s a season change? Come on…

NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio: Death numbers make sudden drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases for the past week and a drastic decrease in deaths. Only eight deaths were reported in the past seven days, bringing the total in the state to 40,257. The totals for the previous two weeks were 67 and 71. The drop […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

RSV surging – here’s what parents need to know

As you’ve likely heard, RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is surging across the country, including in Northeast Ohio. Two years ago, precautions such as masking and isolating led to record-low cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. However, with the relaxation of such precautions, we are seeing a spike in serious respiratory illnesses, especially in children.
richlandsource.com

Important Changes Coming for Ohio Medicaid Members

MANSFIELD -- Once the federal government declares an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE), Medicaid will resume its normal eligibility review process. This means that all eligible Medicaid members will have to renew their Medicaid coverage or risk losing it. While some renewals can be completed without a...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center pushes up closure of acute care services as employees leave

St Vincent Charity Medical Center will close Friday — four days earlier than originally planned, hospital officials announced in a statement Wednesday. The hospital, located in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, will stop inpatient care and medical emergency services earlier than expected because many of the outgoing acute care and surgical staff found other jobs and left before the hospital’s planned closure, the statement said.
CLEVELAND, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
MENTOR, OH

