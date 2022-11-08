Read full article on original website
Mary Brown
2d ago
They act like people become shut ins when the weather gets cold lol like bears. People do leave the house. And I know plenty of people who hibernate during warm months too! It’s a crock. Everyone is packed into restaurants all summer and Fall I’m a doordasher I see it. No masks or precautions so why suddenly are we going to plunge into dark times just because it’s a season change? Come on…
3
Coronavirus in Ohio: Death numbers make sudden drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases for the past week and a drastic decrease in deaths. Only eight deaths were reported in the past seven days, bringing the total in the state to 40,257. The totals for the previous two weeks were 67 and 71. The drop […]
Amoxicillin shortage impacting Northeast Ohio hospitals
Local hospital systems are adapting to the national shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin, expected to continue to early next year, representatives told FOX 8 in statements Friday.
Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, Fairview Hospital cleared of threats
Police have cleared threats at Cleveland Clinic's main campus and Fairview Hospital Wednesday night.
Cleveland Jewish News
RSV surging – here’s what parents need to know
As you’ve likely heard, RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is surging across the country, including in Northeast Ohio. Two years ago, precautions such as masking and isolating led to record-low cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. However, with the relaxation of such precautions, we are seeing a spike in serious respiratory illnesses, especially in children.
richlandsource.com
Important Changes Coming for Ohio Medicaid Members
MANSFIELD -- Once the federal government declares an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE), Medicaid will resume its normal eligibility review process. This means that all eligible Medicaid members will have to renew their Medicaid coverage or risk losing it. While some renewals can be completed without a...
Missing nursing home resident found dead outside
An 82-year-old woman reported missing from her nursing home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead in a wooded area behind the facility.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
wksu.org
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center pushes up closure of acute care services as employees leave
St Vincent Charity Medical Center will close Friday — four days earlier than originally planned, hospital officials announced in a statement Wednesday. The hospital, located in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, will stop inpatient care and medical emergency services earlier than expected because many of the outgoing acute care and surgical staff found other jobs and left before the hospital’s planned closure, the statement said.
98online.com
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
Red flag fire warnings in Ohio: What you need to know about who's impacted and what's next
CLEVELAND — Although there's an increased risk of fires spreading across the state due to dry and windy conditions, 3News' meteorologists are predicting that the higher risk won't last too long for those in Northeast Ohio. From firefighters, to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, to ODOT signs, the message is...
cleveland19.com
High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
Medical Miracle: Surgeon treats himself, inspires others after cancer diagnosis
It started with stomach problems as a child and turned into a scary diagnosis years later.
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will close Friday, ahead of original plan, citing patient safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio — So many clinical caregivers have left the soon-to-close St. Vincent Charity Medical Center that it is closing four days early to ensure patient safety, the hospital said Tuesday. St. Vincent Charity will end all inpatient and medical emergency room care on Friday. Its previously announced closing...
cleveland19.com
Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two important deadlines are quickly approaching for the 2022 midterm elections; postmarks for vote-by-mail and the close of early in-person voting. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday Nov. 7. <. The last chance to vote early, in-person at your board of...
With Ohio voting so heavily Republican, can anyone still argue that it’s a gerrymandered state? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. But in statewide offices, Republicans swept with 60% or more of...
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
