WLOX
A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity
Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's...
WLOX
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
You can watch the complete interview with Congressman- elect Mike Ezell Sunday morning on WLOX News this week. Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million.
Sea Coast Echo
Reeves announces more than $8M in RESTORE funding for Hancock County projects
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for the Gulf Coast, including more than $8 million for three separate Hancock County projects. . “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” Reeves said...
WLOX
New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
WLOX
Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum
The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans. Firefighters feel the...
WLOX
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For working mother Lauren Fernandez, dropping everything and changing career paths remained a pipe dream. “I have two kids, so I’m a working mom and my husband is working; and I couldn’t just afford to stop working and go back to school,” Fernandez said. “Kids take money, school takes money, life takes money.”
Louisiana-based Bollinger acquires Mississippi yards
LOCKPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, a major defense contractor, has agreed to purchase four Mississippi shipyards from subsidiaries of Singapore-based Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., the companies announced Monday. The $15 million purchase of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore involves 2 shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north […]
WLOX
WLOX
Celebrating WLOX's 60th Anniversary with Leon Long
The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years and is looking to fill several positions including in the departments of welding and machinists. Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program...
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
WLOX
Eric Jeansonne takes a trip to Keesler's Weather School
New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
WLOX
Exploring Keesler Air Force Base, the city within the city
Exploring Keesler Air Force Base, the city within the city
WLOX
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
WLOX
Hurricane Hunters explain how they do more than hunt hurricanes
Hurricane Hunters explain how they do more than hunt hurricanes
WLOX
403rd Wing placed at the forefront of Air Force operations
403rd Wing placed at the forefront of Air Force operations
WLOX
Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast! Here’s a list of what’s going on:. Events. All events listed are happening Friday, November 11, 2022. GAUTIER: Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, hosted...
WLOX
81st Training Group graduation with Col. Laura King
81st Training Group graduation with Col. Laura King
WPMI
Alert Cancelled for missing Citronelle men
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating brothers Roscoe Russell and James Charles Scott. Roscoe Scott is a 52-year-old white male and James is a 55-year-old white male. Both may be living with a condition that may...
WLOX
Keesler AFB cybersecurity program prepares to meet threats head on
Keesler AFB cybersecurity program prepares to meet threats head on
