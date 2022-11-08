ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
WLOX's 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 5 Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 14th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, November 19th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity

Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's...
403rd Wing placed at the forefront of Air Force operations

81st Training Group graduation with Col. Laura King

WATCH: WLOX celebrates Veterans Day early with a visit to Keesler Air Force Base

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To celebrate WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, we’ve been hitting the road and showcasing some of the communities the Coast has to offer. As Veterans Day approaches, what better place to visit than the Keesler Air Force Base? With everything from graduation, to hunting hurricanes and space weather, our broadcast team is joined by men and women of the armed forces to help show what makes KAFB -- and everyone there -- so special.
Aircraft tour with Capt. Shane Everhart

Exploring Keesler Air Force Base, the city within the city

Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast! Here’s a list of what’s going on:. Events. All events listed are happening Friday, November 11, 2022. GAUTIER: Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, hosted...
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program “Music is Medicine.”. She aims to tour all 82 counties, bringing the art of music to hospitals, nursing homes and schools across the state. Following...
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
Emile Ladnier Monument, Pershing Square honor military veterans

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, there are all kinds of events and activities. Outside the center, there’s also a military significance. “This is a World War I Monument,” said Richard Eckert. “It’s in honor of Emile Ladnier. He...
Airmen Ropes 101 with SMSgt. Jessica Johnson

Eric Jeansonne takes a trip to Keesler's Weather School

Hurricane Hunters explain how they do more than hunt hurricanes

Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
