Seniors find a place to call their own in a new City Heights affordable housing building

By Lauren J. Mapp
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
Silvia Martinez stands in the kitchen of her apartment at the Harris Family Senior Residence, a new affordable senior housing building, in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego. (Adriana Heldiz / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

It wasn't too long ago that Silvia Martinez was living out of her car as a student at San Diego State University, but now, the 66-year-old is settled into a one-bedroom apartment in City Heights' newly opened Harris Family Senior Residence.

The affordable housing complex opened in October, and Serving Seniors staff there have spent the past few weeks moving in residents ahead of a Nov. 14 grand opening ceremony.

In a previous life, Martinez had a career in finance, but that came to a stark halt when she developed a brain tumor that impacted her work performance.

Unable to continue working while undergoing three separate brain surgeries, Martinez went back to school to strengthen her computer skills, and ended up earning a bachelor's degree in psychology. While in school, she experienced homelessness on and off, including for two full years after she graduated from SDSU in 2017.

Martinez initially moved into the nearby Potiker City Heights Residence — an older building that is also run by Serving Seniors. Although she was happy to have had the opportunity to move into a place when she did, she said her new apartment — with its full-sized oven, refrigerator and spacious counters — feels more like a home.

"I don't really care for cooking, but now it's inviting to cook, and in this place, I feel happy," Martinez said. "It's inviting and motivates me to invite people over compared to where I was living before."

Residents have moved into Harris Family Senior Residence, a new affordable senior housing building, in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego, CA on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The housing complex includes 117 housing units for senior residents. (Adriana Heldiz / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The new 117-unit, Serving Seniors-managed apartment community is taking a different approach to senior housing in that it's paired with a 78-unit family apartment complex next door.

Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments were developed on a full city block at the corner of Fairmount Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, and the two buildings share public spaces for residents from both buildings to play, garden, grill and hang out. Once the older adult and family residents become more settled in, Serving Seniors will host events that will commingle the two groups together.

"The intergenerational aspect is what makes it unique," said Paul Downey, Serving Seniors president and CEO. "Even though it's two buildings, it's one community."

Price Charities, Chelsea Investment Corp. and Serving Seniors developed the conjoined affordable housing project. It was designed by Rob Wellington Quigley Architects (who also designed the San Diego Public Library downtown) and Studio E Architects.

The Mid-City Family Residence section is next to the Harris Family Senior Residence, a new affordable housing building in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego. (Adriana Heldiz / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

On the senior living side, each unit has one bedroom and one bathroom with a fully functional kitchen priced at $1,394 per month. The building features on-site social services, laundry, secure underground parking and lots of gathering space, both indoors and outdoors.

To qualify for a lease at the Harris Family Senior Residence, seniors must be 62 years or older and their income must not exceed 60 percent of the area median income.

The building takes a departure from some of Serving Seniors' earlier affordable housing developments, which were comprised of studio units with smaller kitchen spaces, said Melinda Forstey, chief operating officer. The organization aimed to build a space that was welcoming to both the seniors who live there and any visitors they may wish to invite into their homes.

"Just because it's affordable doesn't mean it can't be innovative, doesn't mean it can't be beautiful, doesn't mean it can't be a place where people have dignity," she said.

A community garden space at the Harris Family Senior Residence, a new affordable senior housing building, in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego. (Adriana Heldiz / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Although Serving Seniors — a nonprofit that supports low-income older adults — runs several other apartment communities, Harris Family Senior Residence is the first one to have an intergenerational aspect to it, but it won't be the last.

Serving Seniors plans to build a 179-unit community in Clairemont, which will include a senior center similar to its Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center downtown. Downey said that building will be paired with 250 family apartments and will likely break ground mid-2023.

Martinez said the intergenerational nature of the building is a benefit to her fellow residents who don't have nearby family members, or don't have many opportunities to see them.

"I stay active so I'm OK, but there's a lot of elderly that don't so having families here in their surrounding area is awesome," she said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

