Writer/Director with Shreveport ties to discuss “Till” & Emmett Till’s mother at RFC

By Jaclyn Tripp
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A film co-written by Keith Beauchamp , who has family ties to Shreveport, will be featured at a special screening at Robinson Film Center on November 10th at 7:00 p.m.

The feature film, titled Till , is the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s insistence on justice when her son, Emmett Till, was lynched while visiting family in Mississippi in 1955. According to the film’s website, the film portrays grief turned to action and shows that one person can change the world. Beauchamp also produced the film and will be on hand at the screening for a live introduction and question & answer session.

Keith Beauchamp grew up in Baton Rouge and began researching and writing about the Till case in the 1990s. He had a close relationship with Mamie Till Mobley until her death.

Emmett Till movie shown in Black town pivotal to the story

“It is important for this story to be shared with our community, and to have the opportunity for additional insight and discourse related to the movie is extremely meaningful to us at RFC,” says Wendell Riley, Executive Director of the Robinson Film Center. “We are so honored that Keith is taking time out of his insanely busy schedule to come to Shreveport to present his film.”

‘Till’ has received stellar reviews across the country.

’60 Minutes’, ABC World News Tonight ‘Person of the Week,’ Court TV, MSNBC, ‘Good Morning America,’ CNN, BBC, The New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Associated Press and the Chicago Sun-Times have all featured Beauchamp during his career. Past works include TV One’s ‘Murder in Black and White’ hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton, The History Channel’s ‘Wanted Justice: Johnnie Mae Chappell’ and BET’s ‘Exceptional Black Women.’

For tickets, call the box office at (318) 459-4122 or visit Robinson Film Center online .

