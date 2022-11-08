ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North West pokes fun at mom Kim’s viral moments, caution-tape catsuit

By Nicki Cox
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYnnA_0j2JrOz900

North West made fun of her mom, Kim Kardashian, by quoting some of her most iconic lines from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

In a TikTok video uploaded on Sunday , the 9-year-old donned a blond wig, black Balenciaga sunglasses and a black T-shirt covered in caution tape — a nod to her mother’s viral Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week outfit from earlier this year.

North — whose dad is Kanye West — also held up one of Kardashian’s Skims bodysuits while prancing around her mom’s closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAsSd_0j2JrOz900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Hluk_0j2JrOz900

She included quotes from memorable “KUWTUK” scenes, including the time Kim, 42, lost her diamond earring while swimming in Bora Bora and when she attacked Khloé with her purse for being “rude.”

The video also featured some of the Skkn by Kim founder’s famous crying scenes, such as when she vowed to never look at her sisters’ “ugly” faces ever again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cq4Nk_0j2JrOz900
The 9-year-old held up some of her mom’s products at the beginning of the video.

The video — which has racked up over 5.2 million views so far — didn’t seem to bother the media mogul, who lip-synced to Christmas carols with North the following day on their joint TikTok account.

Although North’s famous father isn’t a fan of her social media presence , the former couple’s oldest child constantly shares snippets of her lavish life online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cKxE_0j2JrOz900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hotTZ_0j2JrOz900

Last month, North gave her 8.8 million followers a behind-the-scenes peek at her Halloween transformations , including her spot-on Michael Jackson look complete with the actual hat the King of Pop wore in his “Smooth Criminal” music video back in 1988.

She also gave fans a look inside Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday celebration last week, for which all the guests — including North herself — dressed up as different versions of the beloved matriarch.

