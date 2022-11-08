ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

Troy man convicted after Montgomery County police pursuit

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHGDp_0j2JqkJe00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Troy man was found guilty on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County. The incident took place on March 29 in the city of Amsterdam.

Noah Pascal was found guilty on the following charges:

  • Assault in the Second Degree (two counts)
  • Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree
  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer
  • Reckless Driving
  • Speeding

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Pascal was stopped by police for speeding but refused to provide identification. He then led police on a chase and intentionally hit a police cruiser. The officer was injured, and the cruiser needed over $5,000 in repairs.

Woman pleads not guilty for the murder of grandmother

Officials said Pascal has four active warrants and around 40 open charges or tickets pending in Watervliet, Troy, Schenectady, Colonie and Kings County. One pending case involves alleged animal abuse in May 2021 .

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

