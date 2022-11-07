Alyssa Konesky is a second-year political science major with minors in German and data science, and a first-generation college student. Being the first person to graduate from high school in my family was a feat, let alone being the first to go to college. Anxious, I moved to campus unsure of my course workload, if I was going to make any friends and if I was even going to do well in college. Now being in my second year, I am confident that I have found my place at MSU and have been working every day to make campus a better place for all students.

