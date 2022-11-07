Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
msu.edu
East Lansing organizations help families during holiday season
Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and pumpkin pie are staples of traditional Thanksgiving fare. However, rising costs due to the aftermath of the pandemic mean not everyone can afford to tuck into a Thanksgiving meal. The City of East Lansing’s Parks, Recreation, and Arts department has partnered with the Greater Lansing Food Bank to give back to the community and host a holiday food drive. Donations of nonperishable goods can be dropped off at the Hannah Community Center 819 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Nov. 1-15. The city hopes to fill two 96-gallon bins with donations that will go to the food bank.
msu.edu
East Lansing park renovation plans draw mixed reactions
One of the most secluded parks in East Lansing is set to be renovated with almost $200,000 from the state and city. Located at 1138 Arbor Drive, and behind Red Cedar Elementary and Arbor Forest Apartments, Emerson Park’s renovation plans have generated excitement from city officials, and mixed reactions from some residents.
msu.edu
Global Festival returns
After a two-year hiatus, the largest international celebration of the year is back. Global Festival is returning Nov. 13 to the MSU Union. The event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Global Festival seeks to engage students, MSU faculty and staff, and the greater Lansing community of all ages...
msu.edu
Student view: Finding my place on campus as a first-generation college student
Alyssa Konesky is a second-year political science major with minors in German and data science, and a first-generation college student. Being the first person to graduate from high school in my family was a feat, let alone being the first to go to college. Anxious, I moved to campus unsure of my course workload, if I was going to make any friends and if I was even going to do well in college. Now being in my second year, I am confident that I have found my place at MSU and have been working every day to make campus a better place for all students.
msu.edu
MSU awarded Superfund Research Center grant
A multidisciplinary team of researchers at Michigan State University has received a five-year, $10.5 million Superfund Research Program Center, or SRP, grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to make Michigan water safer. The team will use these funds to conduct innovative and collaborative biomedical and remediation technology research.
msu.edu
Abortion motivates, divides East Lansing voters
Abortion was a key issue driving many East Lansing voters to the polls Tuesday. The ballot includes a proposal to amend Michigan’s constitution to protect reproductive rights, including abortion. The measure, which appears as Proposal 3, would overturn a 1931 Michigan law banning abortion and offer state protections in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.
msu.edu
May bond proposal boosts Lansing schools budget
The Lansing School District is in a good financial state, according to its 2022 audit, on the strength of a $129.7 million bond issue voters approved on May 3. The audit was reported six months later at the district’s Nov. 3 meeting. The bond will build four schools, refresh...
msu.edu
East Lansing elections run smoothly as election challengers observe
In contrast to scenes of voter intimidation in some parts of the country, East Lansing polling places were free of trouble on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This fall, East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster said the city was expecting an increase in election challengers at the polls during this year’s midterm elections. While challengers were present at several polling locations throughout the day, officials at these precincts reported normal conditions.
Comments / 0