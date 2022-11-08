ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Touchstone Honoree: Men as Peacemakers

Mega sounds like a big deal, right? And it is for the 100+ kids who are part of the program run by Men as Peacemakers. It stands for Making Equal Genders Awesome. Each week, four youth program specialists spend time with elementary, middle and high school students in Duluth. They...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth’s natural surface trails closed during annual freeze/thaw cycle

It’s that time of the year. All natural surface, or dirt trails are closed due to the annual fall freeze-thaw cycle. According to the City of Duluth, the trails will be closed until further notice. This is in collaboration with the Superior Hiking Trail Association and the Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich

Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the city council, and was endorsed by many of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth

On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Coats 4 Kids will be giving away free winter coats Thursday, Friday

As cold weather enters the region, the Salvation Army will be giving away 1,231 winter coats on Thursday and Friday. The coats were donated as part of the Coats 4 Kids drive this year and were then all cleaned by City Laundering Company. With sizes varying from infant to adult,...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Duluth East, Superior celebrate collegiate commitments with signing days

Four Greyhounds and two Spartans were honored Wednesday as Duluth East and Superior held signing days. Among those announcing their collegiate commitments was Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland who’s taking his baseball career to the Division I joining the Minnesota Gophers. “Obviously it’s a great feeling,” Sutherland shared. “It’s...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hermantown approvals an increase in sales tax

On Tuesday, October 8th, Hermantown residents had a question on their ballots that would support an increase in recreation initiatives, and voters approved more funding for the future of recreation activities. It means a half percent sales tax to pay for an improved trail system, upgrades to Fichtner Park, and...
HERMANTOWN, MN

