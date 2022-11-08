Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Touchstone Honoree: Men as Peacemakers
Mega sounds like a big deal, right? And it is for the 100+ kids who are part of the program run by Men as Peacemakers. It stands for Making Equal Genders Awesome. Each week, four youth program specialists spend time with elementary, middle and high school students in Duluth. They...
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s natural surface trails closed during annual freeze/thaw cycle
It’s that time of the year. All natural surface, or dirt trails are closed due to the annual fall freeze-thaw cycle. According to the City of Duluth, the trails will be closed until further notice. This is in collaboration with the Superior Hiking Trail Association and the Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores.
WDIO-TV
Moose Lake/Willow River football falls in state quarterfinals to Barnesville
On Thursday Moose Lake/Willow River football dropped their Class AA state quarterfinal game 21-0 to Barnesville at St. Cloud Tech. The Rebels were riding their 16th section title in program history. They finish their season 9-2. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Compensation for Camp Lejeune Victims, Some May Be...
WDIO-TV
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich
Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the city council, and was endorsed by many of the...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
WDIO-TV
Coats 4 Kids will be giving away free winter coats Thursday, Friday
As cold weather enters the region, the Salvation Army will be giving away 1,231 winter coats on Thursday and Friday. The coats were donated as part of the Coats 4 Kids drive this year and were then all cleaned by City Laundering Company. With sizes varying from infant to adult,...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East, Superior celebrate collegiate commitments with signing days
Four Greyhounds and two Spartans were honored Wednesday as Duluth East and Superior held signing days. Among those announcing their collegiate commitments was Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland who’s taking his baseball career to the Division I joining the Minnesota Gophers. “Obviously it’s a great feeling,” Sutherland shared. “It’s...
WDIO-TV
Incumbents face off for MN House District 7A: Republican Spencer Igo comes out on top
After redistricting was complete, the voters will decide between two incumbents for Minnesota House District 7A, Democrat Julie Sandstede and Republican Spencer Igo. The voters have chosen Igo to move forward. Igo is from Grand Rapids, and has worked as a Field Representative for Congressman Pete Stauber. He supports legacy...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Parks question: By slim margin, voters say no to changing the funding
Voters in Duluth said no to changes to the parks levy. It failed by just 202 votes: 18,262 no votes to 18,060 yes votes. The original park levy was established 10 years ago – at a capped dollar amount of $2.6 million annually. The ballot language asked: The city...
WDIO-TV
Hermantown approvals an increase in sales tax
On Tuesday, October 8th, Hermantown residents had a question on their ballots that would support an increase in recreation initiatives, and voters approved more funding for the future of recreation activities. It means a half percent sales tax to pay for an improved trail system, upgrades to Fichtner Park, and...
