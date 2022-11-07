Read full article on original website
MOBILE HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called to Oakwood Estates, the former New Ulm Mobile Village at around 12:50 this (Tuesday) morning for an explosion and fire. Fire crews arrived to find trailer 19 fully involved and the fire had spread to trailer 18. Officials say all occupants of the homes were able to escape. One was taken to a hospital with burns. Several surrounding homes were also evacuated. Crew had the fire under control in about an hour. Fire officials say the fire originated in the garage of trailer 19 although no cause has been determined. Both homes are deemed a total loss. Fire crews were on scene for three hours.
2 homes destroyed in fiery explosion at New Ulm trailer park, 1 person hospitalized
Two trailers were destroyed and one person was injured in a fiery explosion at a New Ulm trailer court early Tuesday morning. The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to Oakwood Estates at 2526 South Bridge St at 12:52 a.m. Trailer #19 was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived,...
One person hospitalized following mobile home fire
Victim required 26 staples in head after dog attack, say charges against Gibbon woman
A woman delivering church papers was attacked by a dog in Gibbon last month, sending her to the hospital with multiple wounds, say court documents. Karen Enriquez, 21, the dogs’ owner, was charged last week in the attack, which left the victim with severe facial wounds. Enriquez faces misdemeanor counts of “substantial bodily harm caused by a dog” and “attack by animal prohibited” in Sibley County Court.
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota
A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night. The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was...
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In May of this year, Bounce Town in Mankato announced that it would be closing its doors. Six months later those doors reopened, still in its original location next to the River Hills Mall. “When we were closed I still ran into people in the community who...
Nicollet and 8 Other Counties Designated Disaster Areas Due to Drought Conditions
Nicollet County is just one of nine local Minnesota Counties recently designated as primary disaster areas. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, those counties suffered form drought intensity during the growing season. The designation by the United States Department of Agriculture allows the Farm Service Agency to extend much needed...
NEW ULM CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
The state patrol was called out Wednesday evening at 9:45 to a rollover crash on Highway 169 in Blue Earth County. A Ford Ranger driven by Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau of New Ulm was southbound on 169 when it entered the median and rolled. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger Mitchell Thompson of Lake Crystal was taken to Mankato Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was involved and neither Machau or Thompson wore their seatbelts. Mankato police and fire department, North Mankato Police,along with Lake Crystal police and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Fairmont Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Iowa
A traffic stop last Friday evening near Dolliver, Iowa, resulted in the arrest of a Fairmont man on drug charges. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martins, a sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on 130th Street, shortly before 5:35pm for a traffic violation. Upon investigation at the scene, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle.
Mayor of Good Thunder charged with embezzlement and theft
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) -On October 19, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants, looking for documents. The state auditor’s office received a tip of on alleged financial conflicts of interest by the mayor of Good Thunder. “There were some concerns that had come to...
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
ECHO Food Shelf distributing Thanksgiving meal kits
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving’s about two weeks away, and the ECHO Food Shelf is giving out holiday meal kits. Thanksgiving baskets are available to Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents. They’re free of charge, but a photo I.D. and proof of address is needed for new clients....
Blooming Prairie man sentenced to prison time on felony firearm possession charge in Mower County District Court
A Blooming Prairie man who was found to be in possession of a firearm from a case involving an Austin woman who has been charged with 12 felonies for burglary and theft of a firearm and one gross misdemeanor theft charge stemming from a report of several firearms being stolen from a residence in the 900 block of 6th Avenue NW in Austin on January 28th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 35-year-old Shakopee resident with murder in connection with a man's fatal overdose in rural Scott County in 2020. Jordan R. Ellingson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree murder by selling, giving or distributing a controlled substance. According to the...
Wersal will be Blue Earth County’s new sheriff
Jeff Wersal will be the new sheriff in Blue Earth County. Wersal won Blue Earth County’s first sheriff’s contest since 1994 with 51.8% of the vote compared to 47.8% for his opponent Paul Barta. Wersal is currently a Lt with the sheriff’s department and the commander of the...
Sheriff race winners react to election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
Minnesotan arrested for marijuana, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Comfrey, MN, man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective or unauthorized muffler system, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license.
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
