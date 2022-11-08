ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,…
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County voters turn out at polls for Election Day

Montgomery County voters were casting ballots on Election Day for local and statewide issues. Among local election highlights, Magnolia ISD voters will decide on a $232 million bond while Splendora ISD has a $225 million bond package on the ballot. The Conroe, Willis and New Caney school districts have board…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Early-voting results show Crenshaw leading race for US House District 2

Early-voting results show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democrat challenger Robin Fulford in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Early-voting results from Harris and Montgomery counties show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democratic challenger Robin…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County turns red as last county office flips from Dem to GOP

The election of Jimmy Belt to Liberty County Pct. 2 justice of the peace was not only overwhelming, with Belt claiming 62 percent of the vote over incumbent Ronnie Davis, it was notable as the JP seat was the last Democratic stronghold for Liberty County. Every person who now holds a county office in Liberty County, with the exception of party chairs, is Republican.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters

In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

UPDATED: Earnest, Yoars win Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District seats

The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With all 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County, the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District will see newcomer John Yoars take the director Place 7 seat and incumbent Kenneth Earnest retain his seat in director Place 3, according to unofficial Montgomery County election results.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

