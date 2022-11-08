Read full article on original website
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,…
Montgomery County voters turn out at polls for Election Day
Montgomery County voters were casting ballots on Election Day for local and statewide issues. Among local election highlights, Magnolia ISD voters will decide on a $232 million bond while Splendora ISD has a $225 million bond package on the ballot. The Conroe, Willis and New Caney school districts have board…
Court orders extended hours until 8 p.m. in Harris County, Montgomery County polls closed
On the evening of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, The Woodlands Township shared at 7:13 p.m. that, “Election Day voting for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors has closed as of 7 p.m. in Montgomery County. Please note, Harris County has announced that polls will now be open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.”
Votes in Harris County continue to be counted following problems and confusion on Election Day
One voter last night said she went to vote after finding out she could until 8 p.m. She waited in line, but then after the court's ruling, she wasn't able to cast her vote after all.
Problems at the polls: Election workers continue to count ballots after issues arise in Harris County
HOUSTON – Nearly 24 hours after polls closed, Harris County Elections staff was still working on tabulating results on Wednesday evening. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum says that’s the top priority, and next up is assessing the issues reported on Election Day. “Yesterday, after 40 years plus...
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
UPDATED: Challengers win seats in the Nov. 8 election for The Woodlands Township board of directors
Voters in The Woodlands area headed to the polls on Nov. 8 (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) With all of Montgomery County’s 111 voting precincts reporting and 774 of Harris County’s 782 voting centers reporting, the apparent winners of The Woodlands Township board of directors in the Nov. 8 election remain the same as the previous night’s results.
Harris County judge's race still too close to call as vote trickles in
The outcome of the Harris County judge's race won't likely be known until Wednesday, as hundreds of precincts still remain uncounted.
Early-voting results show Crenshaw leading race for US House District 2
Early-voting results show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democrat challenger Robin Fulford in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Early-voting results from Harris and Montgomery counties show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democratic challenger Robin…
Liberty County turns red as last county office flips from Dem to GOP
The election of Jimmy Belt to Liberty County Pct. 2 justice of the peace was not only overwhelming, with Belt claiming 62 percent of the vote over incumbent Ronnie Davis, it was notable as the JP seat was the last Democratic stronghold for Liberty County. Every person who now holds a county office in Liberty County, with the exception of party chairs, is Republican.
Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters
In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
Harris County man frustrated after waiting hours to vote because of missing key to machines
Voters across Harris County reported polling issues on Election Day. Some of the issues were problems with the machines and a missing key to open the voting machines.
Midterm Elections 2022: Harris Co. votes cast during court-ordered extended hour to be set aside
The county's elections administrator announced the development after a lawsuit kept polls open through 8 p.m. But those ballots aren't being thrown out.
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
UPDATED: Earnest, Yoars win Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District seats
The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With all 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County, the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District will see newcomer John Yoars take the director Place 7 seat and incumbent Kenneth Earnest retain his seat in director Place 3, according to unofficial Montgomery County election results.
Election results: Harris County criminal court judges
HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
UPDATED: Results continue to show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition; counties still reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, most ballots were counted in...
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
