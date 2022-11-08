Read full article on original website
Seneca Nation begins construction on dispensary in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation is building its first dispensary in Niagara Falls. It will be located right next to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and the Seneca One Stop gas station. It will be called Nativa Cannabis, and it's expected to open in February. Nativa...
Issues with garbage pick-up in the City of Buffalo
Marion Mann, who lives in South Buffalo, contacted 7 News because her garbage hasn't been picked up for around three days. She said she's beginning to worry about getting fined and rats.
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
investigativepost.org
Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof
Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
Clarence planning board hears plans for Chick-fil-A on Transit Road
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Since it was announced Monday that Benderson Development plans to bring a Chick-fil-A to the Eastgate Plaza, comments about how much of a traffic kerfuffle it would cause piled up on WGRZ's social pages. Wednesday night, however, only two people expressed their comments to the Clarence...
City of Buffalo pushes electric vehicle car charging stations in capital budget plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo wants to move ahead with green energy technology as it proposes its new capital improvements budget. 2 On Your Side got some idea of how that will work and what the city has in mind. A Tesla car charger with an unusual...
Incredible Night Snow Tubing Just Outside Buffalo, New York
As we get ready to see some lake effect snow this weekend across Western New York, now is the time to start planning a fun family trip to do some incredible night snow tubing in Western New York. Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that...
Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York
A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo
Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
Vacant building catches on fire Tuesday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before 8 a.m. this morning, firefighters responded to a fire on Exchange Street. The fire sent smoke across the skyline near the I-190 Hamburg Street exit. 2 On Your Side's Alexandra Rios was on scene and was told by officials the structure was vacant. About an...
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
Amherst Police to hand out Kia wheel locks to residents
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department says it has received a shipment of about 100 wheel locks from Kia in response to the recent thefts of certain Kia models. Law enforcement agencies across the country have seen an increase in Kia vehicle thefts after a video was shared on social media showing steps on how to steal Kias.
From Buffalo to Illinois, kidney recipients meet their donors
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was about 10 years ago when Ruth Faust of Buffalo, a mother of nine children, began experiencing kidney disease symptoms. Her former daughter-in-law Christine Faust, who was still close to Ruth, found out about Ruth needing a kidney and sought to donate one of hers.
Lexington Co-op workers attempting to form a union
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another group of workers are attempting to form a union in Western New York, this time at the Lexington Co-op. The group, called Lexington Co-op Workers United, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. Lexington Co-op Workers United said it sent a letter to management,...
New York-based production company working on Tops mass shooting documentary
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In just a few days, we mark a somber milestone: six months after the racist mass shooting that left 10 people dead and injured three more at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue. There will obviously be attempts to tell the story of what happened, how...
13 Restaurants With Wing Night Specials In Western New York
Buffalo is the Chicken Wing Capital of the World, so there are tons of options for a quality wing in Buffalo, New York. And while a lot of these places have great wing options, you may favor the places that are the most affordable. Lucky for us, there are 13...
What will winter be like in Buffalo? Watch our Winter Weather Outlook
Our Winter Weather Outlook special airs on News 4 at 6.
Top Five Places for New York Style Pizza in Buffalo
Outside of chicken wings and beef on weck, the food that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York is pizza. More specifically, Buffalo-style pizza. Buffalo pizza is not New York or Chicago pizza. Instead, it's a cross between them both. It's got a slightly thicker crust than New...
Bills stop by Erie County SPCA to thank veterans for their service
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tuesday morning the Erie County SPCA invited some Buffalo Bills players to stop by and thank veterans for their service. "We're so excited to be here," said Tyler Matakevich, a linebacker for the Bills. Tight end Tommy Sweeney and long snapper Reid Ferguson also came...
newyorkupstate.com
Seneca Nation to open its first legal marijuana shop in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, N.Y. — Another Upstate New York Indian nation is ramping up its move into the legal marijuana business. The Seneca Nation of Indians announced plans today to open its first nation-operated marijuana shop, or dispensary, just a few blocks from its casino and other properties in downtown Niagara Falls. That shop, expected to open in early 2023, will join a marijuana cultivation facility to be located on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier.
